Hoos Asserting Themselves Inside

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On the first possession of the fourth quarter Monday night, Kymora Johnson passed the basketball into the low post, where Caitlin Weimar scored with ease to push Virginia’s lead over SMU to 25 points.

If the Mustangs were experiencing déjà vu by that point, it was understandable. They knew what was coming but remained helpless to stop UVA’s interior assault at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers rolled to a 76-52 victory in their ACC home opener, in large part because of their dominance inside against an SMU team with no players taller than 6-foot-2. UVA finished with 54 points in the paint.

“We have really good post players,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We have a lot of them, and they're big. They're physical. They can score. So we want to make sure we get them the ball in a timely place where they can score. And they don't really have to make too many moves either, because we can just use our size and literally catch and score.”

Weimar, who stands 6-foot-4, totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds in 17-plus minutes off the bench, her second double-double in her first season as a Cavalier. UVA’s starting center, 6-foot-4 Tabitha Amanze, scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and power forward Sa’Myah Smith, who's 6-foot-2, finished with nine points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Adeang Ring, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, added five points (on 2-for-3 shooting) in 12 minutes off the bench for Virginia (10-3 overall, 2-0 ACC).

“We’ve been working a lot on our two-man games and our passing into the post and things like that,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “so I was happy to see that growth today.”

Caitlin balled out tonight 😤



🪣 13 pts

🏀 12 reb

🔥 47th career double-double#GoHoos🔸⚔️🔹 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/h2hTTDXPkV — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) December 30, 2025

Of the four teams Agugua-Hamilton has coached at UVA, this is the most talented. It might also be the most unselfish. The Wahoos came into their first ACC home game leading the conference in assists (19.1 per game), and they raised their average Monday night.

Led by junior point guard Kymora Johnson, Virginia assisted on 24 of its 32 field goals, a staggering 75%. Johnson finished with a game-high 10 assists, and UVA’s backup point guard, freshman Gabby White, had six. Five other Cavaliers had at least one assist each.

“It’s a big part of our game plan each night,” said Johnson, an All-America candidate. “We trust each other, we set each other up, and when we're open, we knock down shots for each other.

Against SMU (7-7, 0-2), the Hoos were 2 for 14 from 3-point range and10 for 18 from the line. Inside the arc, though, they shot 61.2%.