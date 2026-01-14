Moore emerged as one of the most explosive wide receivers in college football history, helping transform Virginia football and elevating the Cavaliers to national prominence. The Danville, Virginia, was a consensus First Team All-American in 1990 and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He played a central role in Virginia’s rise to its first No. 1 national ranking and a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

He holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) among players with at least 105 catches and finished his career with the most consecutive games in a season with a touchdown reception, scoring in nine straight contests during the 1990 campaign. Moore helped guide Virginia to its first-ever New Year’s Day game with an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, following the 1989 season. The Cavaliers posted a 22–6 record during his three years in Charlottesville.

Playing for NFF Hall of Fame coach George Welsh, Moore helped Virginia capture a share of the 1989 ACC championship. In 1990, he earned First Team All-ACC honors while setting the league’s single-season records for receiving yards (1,190), receiving yards per game (108.2) and receiving touchdowns (13). Moore departed Virginia as the school’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (2,504), receiving touchdowns (27), and 100-yard receiving games (eight). He holds the Cavalier single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 13 in 1990 and his single-season mark for receiving yards (1,190) the same year was a UVA record for over three decades.

Selected in the first round (10th overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft by Detroit, Moore played from 1991 to 2001 with the Lions and a final season in 2002 with the Giants. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was a First Team All-Pro pick three times.

Moore has been inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Detroit Lions Ring of Honor, was a member of the 2018 ACC Legends Class and has his No. 87 jersey retired at Virginia.

To be eligible for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America team. A player is eligible for consideration by the NFF’s Honors Court 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

Virginia NFF Hall of Famers

Players (6)

Bill Dudley, halfback, inducted in 1956

Tom Scott, defensive end, inducted in 1979

Joe Palumbo, middle guard, inducted in 1999

Jim Dombrowski, offensive tackle, inducted in 2008

Anthony Poindexter, safety, inducted in Dec. 2020

Herman Moore, wide receiver, induction is in 2026

Coaches (3)

Earle “Greasy” Neale, head coach, inducted in 1967

Frank Murray, head coach, inducted in 1983

George Welsh, head coach, inducted in 2004