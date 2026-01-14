CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore (1988-90) was announced as a 2026 inductee to the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame today during “College Football Live Presented by Great Clips” on ESPN2. He is the sixth Cavalier football player to be inducted and the first since Anthony Poindexter in 2020.
The 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class consists of 18 First Team All-America players and four standout coaches. The class will officially be inducted during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2026, at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The 2026 inductees were selected from the national ballot of 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisional ranks. An official date for an on-grounds recognition for Moore this fall as part of the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity investments, will be announced at a later date.
2026 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
- Jerry Azumah, RB (1995-98) – University of New Hampshire
- Ki-Jana Carter, RB (1991-94) – Penn State University
- Bruce Collie, OT (1981-84) – University of Texas at Arlington
- George Cumby, LB (1976-79) – University of Oklahoma
- Aaron Donald, DT (2010-13) – University of Pittsburgh
- Marvin Harrison, KR/WR (1992-95) – Syracuse University
- Garrison Hearst, RB (1990-92) – University of Georgia
- Chris Hudson, DB (1991-94) – University of Colorado
- Mark Ingram, RB (2008-10) – University of Alabama
- Olin Kreutz, C (1995-97) – University of Washington
- James Laurinaitis, LB (2005-08) – Ohio State University
- Jordan Lynch, AP/QB (2010-13) – Northern Illinois University
- Herman Moore, WR (1988-90) – University of Virginia
- Terence Newman, CB (1999-2002) – Kansas State University
- Bob Novogratz, OG (1957-58) – United States Military Academy
- Ndamukong Suh, DT (2006-09) – University of Nebraska
- Peter Warrick, WR (1996-99) – Florida State University
- Eric Weddle, S (2003-06) – University of Utah
COACHES:
- Jim Margraff*: 221-89-3 (71.1%) – Johns Hopkins University [MD] (1990-2018)
- Gary Patterson: 181-79-0 (69.6%) – Texas Christian University (2000-21)
- Chris Petersen: 147-38-0 (79.5%) – Boise State University (2006-13); University of Washington (2014-19)
- Ken Sparks*: 338-99-2 (77.2%) – Carson-Newman University [TN] (1980-2016)
*Deceased