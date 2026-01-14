Virginia Announces Three January Transfers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer program announced the addition of three players to the spring roster including forward Arnold Matshazi (San Jose State), midfielder Ethan Martinez (Santa Clara), and defender Peter Tolkin (Butler). The three transfers are set to join the program ahead of the spring training period.

A forward out of Milton Keynes, England, Arnold Matshazi (5-10/174), joins the Cavalier program after two seasons at SJSU. In 2025, he was a first team All-Far West Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches after earning first-team all-conference and conference all-tournament honors. Matshazi led his team with 12 goals on the season, all coming from open play. He netted six game-winning goals on the season to tie for fourth most in NCAA Division I. Matshazi was ranked No. 54 in Top Drawer soccer’s postseason Top-100 list in 2025.

Prior to his arrival at SJSU, Matshazi made stops at MK Dons (EFL League Two), Wycombe Wanderers (EFL League One), Hitchin Town (Southern Football League) and AFC Dunstable (Southern Football League).

A midfielder from San Jose, Calif., Ethan Martinez (5-9/160), joins the team following his freshman season at Santa Clara. An All-WCC freshman team selection, Martinez started all 18 matches for the Broncos and led the team with 1,602 minutes on the field. He contributed four assists on the season, tied for second on the team. Martinez was ranked No. 19 in Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top-100 Freshman list.

Prior to Santa Clara, Martinez played for Breakers FC (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory.

A defender from Chatham, N.J., Peter Tolkin (6-3/180) joins the Cavaliers following four years at Butler where he made 32 appearances and 10 starts. He recorded one goal and a pair of assists for his career. He was named a CSC All-District Selection in 2025.

Prior to Butler, Tolkin played his club soccer at STA Morris United where his teams were ECNL national finalists, five-time state cup winners, ECNL league winners and three-time US Club Soccer Finalists. Tolkin graduated from Chatham High School where he was a two-time all-state selection and a three-time all-county and all-conference honoree.