Track & Field to Start New Year at Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to kick start the new year as the team travels to Blacksburg, Va. for the Virginia Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 16-17).
How to Follow
While the Virginia Tech Invitational will not be streamed, fans can follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Schedule of Events
Live Results
Noting the Cavaliers This Season
- Gary Martin shattered his own previous record (13:30.69) in the 5000-meter school record at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener with a 25 second indoor personal best of 13:05.57 to finish third overall.
- Tatum David ran the fourth fastest time in program history in the 3000-meters clocking new personal best of 9:16.09 at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass.
- At the Liberty Kickoff, Elsa Spoor won the women's hepathlon B section in a new personal best of 3732 points and ranks No. 7 all-time.
- In her collegiate debut, freshman Cassie Callis finished runner-up to Spoor in the heptathlon scoring a total of 3609 points and ranks No. 2 among freshman in program history.
- Freshman Liam Paneque finished runner-up in the men's long jump with his mark of 7.21m/23-7.75 at the Liberty Kickoff.
- Freshman Garrett McNeil scored a total of 5198 points in the men's heptathlon A section and ranks No. 4 all-time and No. 3 among freshman in program history.
- Evans White IV won both the men's 200-meters (21.72) and 400-meters (48.16) at the Liberty Kickoff.
- On the women's side, Sarah Akpan won the 200-meter (21.72) dash while Brooke'Lyn Drakeford won the 400-meters (55.96) in a new personal best.
- In her collegiate debut, Hannah Byrd-Leitner cleared 3.90m/12-9.50 to rank No. 5 among freshman in program history at the Liberty Kickoff.
On the Horizon
The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign with a trip back to Blacksburg, Va. for the Hokie Invitational on Jan. 23-24 and a trip to Boston, Mass. for the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational on Jan. 24.