Virginia Women Set Five Pool Records at Virginia Tech

CHRISTIANBURG, Va.– The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in dual meets against Virginia Tech on Saturday (Jan. 17) at the Christianburg Aquatic Center in Christianburg, Va.

The No. 1 women (7-0) won every race but one, recording a dominant 201-87 victory. The No. 21 men (2-5) fell 157-104 against the unranked Hokies.

The Virginia women opened the meet by setting a Christianburg Aquatic Center record in the 200 Medley Relay. All three of UVA’s relay teams in the race came in under the previous mark of 1:37.57 set in 2024 by the Cavaliers, but Claire Curzan, Leah Hayes, Carly Novelline and Madi Mintenko own the new record of 1:36.20.

Curzan went on to set two more pool records in her individual races, setting the new standard in the 100 Back (50.25) and 200 Back (1:51.00). Hayes erased one of the oldest records on the board, taking down a 2012 mark set by UVA’s Sara White in the 200 IM (1:57.68) by clocking a 1:57.46. Anna Moesch set the pool record in the 50 Free (21.58), giving UVA five pool records in the meet.

The men picked up five race victories, with Thomas Heilman winning both the 100 Fly (45.57) and 200 Fly (1:42.36).

