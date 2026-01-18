No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 7 Drexel

No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 7 DrexelNo. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 7 Drexel
The Cavaliers suffered a 6-3 loss to the Dragons on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 18).

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (9-3) suffered a 6-3 loss to No. 7 Drexel (6-3) on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 18) at the Kline & Specter Squash Center.

The Dragons jumped out to a 3-1 lead before sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara won a marathon of a five-game match at position two to bring the score to 3-2. Drexel picked up an additional point, then freshman Juan Irisarri won 3-0 at the top of the ladder to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance. The Dragons took the remaining two matches to close out the 6-3 Drexel victory.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (9-0) remains undefeated on the year.
  • This was the Cavalier's opening match of Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference play.

 

UP NEXT

  • Members of the team will travel to New York to compete in the CSA Individual Championships being held next Friday through Wednesday (Jan. 23-27).
 

#7 Drexel 6, #4 Virginia 3

1 | Juan Irisarri (VA) def. Nicolas Serna (DU) 11-9, 11-7, 11-6
2 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Guido Lindner (DU) 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9
3 | Luhann Groenewald (DU) def. JP Tew (VA) 5-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-8
4 | Youssef Bastawy (DU) def. Dylan Moran (VA) 11-8, 11-6, 11-7
5 | Yuri Pollak Pelbart (DU) def. Krishna Mishra (VA) 3-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-0, 11-4
6 | Charlie Taylor (DU) def. Oscar Okonkwo (VA) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8
7 | Thiago Cabrejos (DU) def. Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) 3-11, 13-11, 11-4, 13-11
8 | Tavneet Singh Mundra (DU) def. Maxwell Velazquez (VA) 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 11-7
9 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Dumitru Goian (DU) 11-7, 11-8, 11-6
Exh. | Darien Benn (DU) def. Patrick Keller (VA) 11-2, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7