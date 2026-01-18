No. 4 Virginia Falls to No. 7 Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (9-3) suffered a 6-3 loss to No. 7 Drexel (6-3) on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 18) at the Kline & Specter Squash Center.

The Dragons jumped out to a 3-1 lead before sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara won a marathon of a five-game match at position two to bring the score to 3-2. Drexel picked up an additional point, then freshman Juan Irisarri won 3-0 at the top of the ladder to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance. The Dragons took the remaining two matches to close out the 6-3 Drexel victory.