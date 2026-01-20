Three Cavaliers Earn Preseason All-America Recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Midfielder Kate Galica and attackers Madison Alaimo and Jenna DiNardo garnered Preseason All-America recognitions as announced Tuesday (Jan. 20) by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Galica was named to the first team, Alaimo to the second, and DiNardo to the third.

Preseason All-Americans are compiled by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff and contributors with consultation from college coaches.

Galica was a consensus All-American last year, earning first-team honors from the IWLCA and Nike Lacrosse. The ACC Midfielder of the Year was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, as well as earning All-ACC First Team honors, setting both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls.

Alaimo was an IWLCA Third-Team All-American last season, leading the team in points while ranking in the top 10 nationally in assists.

DiNardo was an IWLCA second-team All-Region honoree last year and was also named to the All-ACC second team. She led the team in goal scoring, ranking in the top 10 in the conference in both goals per game and points per game.

The Cavaliers were voted No. 7 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s 2026 Preseason Poll.

UVA begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, Feb. 6, when the team hosts Navy at Klöckner Stadium.

New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission, an initiative that supports Virginia Athletics’ broader effort to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond.