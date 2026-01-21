Bennett Enjoying Life After Coaching

Bennett Enjoying Life After CoachingBennett Enjoying Life After Coaching

In a pregame ceremony Saturday, the court at John Paul Jones Arena will dedicated to former UVA head coach Tony Bennett in honor of his contributions to the men's basketball program, the University and the community.

By Jeff White
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With an announcement that stunned the college basketball world, Tony Bennett abruptly walked away from coaching on the eve of the 2024-25 season.

Some 15 months later, the man who led the University of Virginia men’s program to unprecedented heights has no regrets about his decision to retire.

“Not one,” Bennett, 56, said this week. “I'd say this: I'm so grateful I coached in the era that I did. It was right for me, and I know that. I loved the time I got to spend with the players.”

In today’s game, however, “I felt like I would have been a square peg in a round hole,” Bennett said. “This is a new way. This is a new time in college sports, how they go about things, and it just wasn't for me. It doesn’t mean it’s wrong. I do think there are major issues in college sports that they still need to fix, and I think it looks like the only way is going to be with collective bargaining.

“I said that at my going-away press conference. But I was very grateful for the era in which I coached pretty much the majority of my career. Maybe the last year or two years it was the start of NIL and the transfer portal and agents’ involvement, and all that. I was made for the time I coached. That’s one thing I know.”

In his 15 seasons at UVA, Bennett became, with a 364-136 record, the program’s all-time winningest coach, and he did so in a way that earned the admiration of his peers in the sport.

“Coach Bennett built a culture rooted in integrity, discipline and excellence—one that elevated Virginia men’s basketball into a national power,” athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement.

In recognition of his many contributions to the program, the University and the Charlottesville community, the court at John Paul Jones Arena will be dedicated to Bennett on Saturday before the 2 p.m. game between No. 14 Virginia and No. 22 North Carolina.

The ceremony honoring Bennett is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. Joining him at JPJ will be his wife, Laurel, and their son, Eli. (Their daughter, Anna, won’t be able to attend the ceremony.) The game is sold out.

“That’s going to be a special day,” Ryan Odom, who’s in his first season as UVA’s head coach, said Monday on a Zoom call with media members.

“We're all excited for him and all of his staff that worked so hard to put Virginia basketball in an unbelievable position, a national championship position, and all of his former players, for them to see this," Odom said. "I know how much our fans and players, people that love this school, appreciate what Coach Bennett has done for this program, but not only this program, what he's done for this university.”

The Bennetts, who still live in Charlottesville, have had a profound impact “on the people that they coached and the staff members that were here, the students and the University and then the greater community,” Odom said. “They continue to impact this community in a really positive way, and this is just a small token of our appreciation for [Bennett] and for his family.”

Under Bennett, the Cavaliers’ trademarks became their deliberate offense and the rugged Pack Line defense created by his father, Dick, and the combination helped them build a phenomenally successful program. The Wahoos won the ACC tournament twice, captured six regular-season conference titles, and advanced to the NCAA tournament 10 times.

Most memorably, UVA was crowned NCAA champion in 2019.

“We did it in a unique way,” Bennett said in October 2024 at the press conference that followed his retirement announcement. “That was my vision, our vision as a staff: Can we build this program that maybe is a little different than the way [others] do it? That’s the beauty of this sport: You get to choose how you do it, with who you do it, in the style you do it.”

The University celebrated Tony Bennett Day at JPJ last February. At the end of an emotional halftime ceremony that included comments from Bennett, a banner commemorating his illustrious tenure at UVA was raised to the arena’s rafters, where it hangs next to one honoring the late Terry Holland, another coaching legend.

“That was amazing,” Bennett said of the event that his wife and their children, his parents, and many of his former players attended.

The court dedication, like the ceremony at JPJ last winter, will be “a celebration of every single person that was a part of our program during my time here,” Bennett said, from players to assistant coaches to support staffers to managers. “It’s just a nod back to a team that really no longer exists but was perfect for me.”

Still at Virginia are Mike Curtis, Ethan Saliba and Ronnie Wideman, who were members of Bennett’s staff for all 15 seasons. Of the players on the roster, however, only Elijah Gertrude, Desmond Roberts and Carter Lang were in the program in the summer and early fall of 2024. (Ron Sanchez was promoted to interim head coach after Bennett retired.)

Bennett said he’s been impressed with the work of the Cavaliers’ current staff, and he exchanges texts periodically with Odom and associate head coach Griff Aldrich. Odom came to UVA from VCU after the 2024-25 season, and most of his staff followed him from Richmond to Charlottesville.

“The coaching staff is doing a heck of a job,” Bennett said. “This team is really good, with their depth, their talent. They’re certainly fun to watch. They’re good, and it looks like they're improving. And so when I can, I'll watch them on TV.”

He has a standing invitation from Odom to stop by JPJ for practices or games, but Bennett said he wants “to provide as much space as possible, and not hover. Ryan and the staff have made me feel so welcome, and as this thing goes on, I’ll hopefully come to a few games, but I just want to encourage them. One thing I understand is that when the season goes, it goes, and you're so consumed and so busy, and the last thing I want to be is sitting there at practice [as a distraction]. Obviously, they're busy and they're working and they're grinding away, and they're putting together a heck of a year. The recruiting they did was impressive, and then the job they're doing with those players is equally impressive.”

He’s not a regular at JPJ, but Bennett watched UVA’s win over Maryland from a suite there last month with Dr. Bobby Chhabra, one of his close friends.

“It was one of the strangest experiences,” Bennett said, laughing.

As a coach, he was known for his intense focus during games. As a spectator, he enjoyed a slice of pizza and a beer while following the proceedings from his perch at JPJ.

“I was just cracking myself up, saying, ‘I can’t believe I’m at a game doing this,’ ” Bennett said.

Former UVA players abound in the NBA and other pro leagues, and Bennett keeps up with their careers as best he can. But he hasn’t followed college basketball closely since stepping down in October 2024.

“If it’s a friend of mine that's coaching, or maybe it's a player that I've coached, I might watch part of a game,” Bennett said, “and then I'll watch Virginia when I can. I enjoy the game and all that, but I haven't been as engaged with it. I’m not protesting college sports, nothing like that. But this is my second year being away from it. I’ll watch some of it, but it’s not as enticing, where I feel I’ve got to see all this stuff. Time has gone by since I was coaching.”

He stays busy. Bennett has helped the University with some projects, and he  works with Barry Parkhill to raise money for UVA Athletics. He’s had some speaking engagements, done some consulting and served as a mentor for several groups.

“And so it’s been really, really gratifying that way,” Bennett said.

The greatest blessing, he said, has been the time he’s spent with his family. When he was coaching, basketball consumed him. He’s much more present now in the lives of his loved ones.

“When you get on the other side of it,” Bennett said, “it’s wonderful to get those things back and enjoy those. Of course, it starts first and foremost with just spending time with your parents, your children, your wife, just finding value in those things. That’s why I always try to encourage my coaching friends out there, whether it's Ryan or Griff, to keep doing the great job they're doing, but then don't be so consumed that they neglect the most important things, because I think that's such a hard thing to keep in balance.”

