CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia tight end Sage Ennis was listed as a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Second Team Academic All-American on Tuesday (Jan. 27). Ennis is the second Cavalier in the last four seasons to earn Academic All-America honors.

Ennis is the 12th student-athlete in program history to achieve Academic All-America status and is the first UVA tight end to land on the Academic All-America Team. Ennis is one of nine representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be recognized.

Ennis received his undergraduate degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management from Clemson in 2022 where he sported a 3.88 GPA. He went on to earn a master’s degree in athletic leadership from Clemson in 2023 before he transferred to Virginia where he earned a master’s degree in higher education as well as a graduate level leadership certificate.

At Clemson he was a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member. Earlier this month he was recognized as one of six Cavaliers to earn CSC Academic All-District accolades.

On the field, Ennis had his most productive year of his career after starting 12 of UVA’s 13 games. He finished with 23 receptions, 214 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches. He caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games beginning with his first career touchdown in the second game of the season at NC State. He was the recipient of the memorable 1-yard pass from running back J’Mari Taylor against Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.

After week eight Ennis was voted by his teammates as one of the teams four team captains. He is a NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-America Nominee and won the team’s annual Strength and Conditioning award for the offensive side of the ball.

Established in 1952 and selected by College Sports Communicators, Academic All-America is the longest running and premier award for athletic and academic success across championship college sports at all NCAA levels, the NAIA, two-year colleges and Canadian institutions.

Virginia All-Time CSC All-Americans

1966 – Don Parker, DT (2nd Team)

1972 – Tom Kennedy, OG (1st Team)

1975 – Bob Meade, DT (1st Team)

1979 – Pat Chester, DB (2nd Team)

1982 – Ed Reynolds, DL (2nd Team)

1992 – Tom Burns, LB (1st Team)

1993 – Tom Burns, LB (1st Team)

1995 – Tiki Barber, RB (1st Team)

1996 – Tiki Barber, RB (1st Team)

1997 – Stephen Phelan, DB (1st Team)

2016 – Micah Kiser, ILB (2nd Team)

2017 – Kurt Benkert, QB (2nd Team)

2023 – Malik Washington, WR (1st Team)

2026 – Sage Ennis, TE (2nd Team)