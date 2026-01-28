CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior golfers Ben James and Bryan Lee were among the 35 collegiate golfers named to the 2026 Ben Hogan Award Watch List ahead of the 2026 spring season. Virginia was one of six programs nationally to have multiple players featured on the list.
The Ben Hogan Award annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on results from all collegiate, amateur and professional events played over the previous 12 months. An esteemed international selection committee, comprised of 40 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf, votes during each stage of the process.
James is a two-time semifinalist for the award (2024, 2025) and enters the spring as the No. 1 player in the latest PGATourU rankings while sitting at No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). James is Virgina’s only three-time first team All-American and owns the school record for career top 10 finishes with 28.
Lee, a 2025 PING East All-Region team selection, landed in the top-10 in each of the first three fall tournaments including a sixth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (10/24-26). Lee has 15 career top 10 finishes to his name and made his PGA Tour debut over the summer, qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont.
The Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the country by both the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Clippd Scoreboard polls. UVA opens its spring slate at the Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (Feb. 9-11).
Ben Hogan Award Timeline
Thursday, April 16 – 10 Semifinalists Announced
Tuesday, May 12 – Three Finalists Announced
Monday, May 25 – Winner crowned at black-tie Dinner at the TCU Legends Club in Fort Worth, Texas
2026 Ben Hogan Award Watch List Candidates
Daniel Bennett, Texas, So., Pretoria, South Africa
Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech, Jr., Rabat, Morocco
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine, Sr., Chandler, Ariz.
John Daly II, Arkansas, Sr., Clearwater, Fla.
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, Jr., Plano, Texas
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, Jr., Millbrook, Ala.
Connor Graham, Texas Tech, So., Blairgowrie, Scotland
Max Herendeen, Illinois, Jr., Bellevue, Wash.
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, Sr., Holesov, Czech Republic
Ben James, Virginia, Sr., Milford, Conn.
William Jennings, Alabama, So., Greenville, S.C.
Bryan Kim, Duke, Jr., Brookeville, Md.
Jackson Koivun, Auburn, Jr., Chapel Hill, N.C.
Fifa Laopakdee, Arizona State, Jr., Rayong, Thailand
Bryan Lee, Virginia, Sr., Fairfax, Va.
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, Jr., Fullerton, Calif.
Christiaan Maas, Texas, Sr., Pretoria, South Africa
Jonathan McEwen, Washington & Lee, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State, Sr., Oslo, Norway
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame, Jr., Noblesville, Ind.
Tommy Morrison, Texas, Sr., Dallas, Texas
Gabriel Palacios, Utah, Jr., Guatemala City, Guatemala
Luke Poulter, Florida, Jr., Orlando, Fla.
Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina, Jr., Mill Valley, Calif.
Will Sides, SMU, Sr., Tulsa, Okla.
Lance Simpson, Tennessee, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, Jr., Richardson, Texas
Jase Summy, Oklahoma, Sr., Keller, Texas
Daniel Svard, Northwestern, Sr., Jarfalla, Sweden
Árni Sveinsson, LSU, So., Garðabær, Iceland
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss, Sr., Dickson, Tenn.
Tyler Weaver, Florida State, Jr., Newmarket, England
Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech, Jr., Olching, Germany
Connor Williams, Arizona State, Jr., Escondido, Calif.
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, Sr., West Point, Miss.