CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior golfers Ben James and Bryan Lee were among the 35 collegiate golfers named to the 2026 Ben Hogan Award Watch List ahead of the 2026 spring season. Virginia was one of six programs nationally to have multiple players featured on the list.

The Ben Hogan Award annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on results from all collegiate, amateur and professional events played over the previous 12 months. An esteemed international selection committee, comprised of 40 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf, votes during each stage of the process.

James is a two-time semifinalist for the award (2024, 2025) and enters the spring as the No. 1 player in the latest PGATourU rankings while sitting at No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). James is Virgina’s only three-time first team All-American and owns the school record for career top 10 finishes with 28.

Lee, a 2025 PING East All-Region team selection, landed in the top-10 in each of the first three fall tournaments including a sixth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (10/24-26). Lee has 15 career top 10 finishes to his name and made his PGA Tour debut over the summer, qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the country by both the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Clippd Scoreboard polls. UVA opens its spring slate at the Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (Feb. 9-11).

Ben Hogan Award Timeline

Thursday, April 16 – 10 Semifinalists Announced

Tuesday, May 12 – Three Finalists Announced

Monday, May 25 – Winner crowned at black-tie Dinner at the TCU Legends Club in Fort Worth, Texas

2026 Ben Hogan Award Watch List Candidates

Daniel Bennett, Texas, So., Pretoria, South Africa

Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech, Jr., Rabat, Morocco

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine, Sr., Chandler, Ariz.

John Daly II, Arkansas, Sr., Clearwater, Fla.

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, Jr., Plano, Texas

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, Jr., Millbrook, Ala.

Connor Graham, Texas Tech, So., Blairgowrie, Scotland

Max Herendeen, Illinois, Jr., Bellevue, Wash.

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, Sr., Holesov, Czech Republic

Ben James, Virginia, Sr., Milford, Conn.

William Jennings, Alabama, So., Greenville, S.C.

Bryan Kim, Duke, Jr., Brookeville, Md.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, Jr., Chapel Hill, N.C.

Fifa Laopakdee, Arizona State, Jr., Rayong, Thailand

Bryan Lee, Virginia, Sr., Fairfax, Va.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, Jr., Fullerton, Calif.

Christiaan Maas, Texas, Sr., Pretoria, South Africa

Jonathan McEwen, Washington & Lee, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State, Sr., Oslo, Norway

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame, Jr., Noblesville, Ind.

Tommy Morrison, Texas, Sr., Dallas, Texas

Gabriel Palacios, Utah, Jr., Guatemala City, Guatemala

Luke Poulter, Florida, Jr., Orlando, Fla.

Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina, Jr., Mill Valley, Calif.

Will Sides, SMU, Sr., Tulsa, Okla.

Lance Simpson, Tennessee, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, Jr., Richardson, Texas

Jase Summy, Oklahoma, Sr., Keller, Texas

Daniel Svard, Northwestern, Sr., Jarfalla, Sweden

Árni Sveinsson, LSU, So., Garðabær, Iceland

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss, Sr., Dickson, Tenn.

Tyler Weaver, Florida State, Jr., Newmarket, England

Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech, Jr., Olching, Germany

Connor Williams, Arizona State, Jr., Escondido, Calif.

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, Sr., West Point, Miss.