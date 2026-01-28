Seven Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Team HonorsSeven Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Team Honors

by Jen Dietrich

Seven Cavaliers earn 2025 All-ACC Academic Team honors announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

A total of seven Virginia field hockey student athletes were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Field Hockey team, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday (Jan. 29).

A total of seven Virginia women were honored including Mia Abello, Sloan Davidson, Lauren Kenah, Nilou Lempers, Caroline Nemec, Madison Orsi and Emma Watchilla

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

2025 All-ACC Academic Virginia Field Hockey

Mia Abello Back Public Policy & Leadership
Sloan Davidson Forward Commerce
Lauren Kenah Midfield Biology
Nilou Lempers Goalkeeper Psychology
Caroline Nemec Midfield Commerce
Madison Orsi Back Psychology
Emma Watchilla Forward Media Studies