CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A total of seven Virginia field hockey student athletes were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Field Hockey team, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday (Jan. 29).
A total of seven Virginia women were honored including Mia Abello, Sloan Davidson, Lauren Kenah, Nilou Lempers, Caroline Nemec, Madison Orsi and Emma Watchilla.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
2025 All-ACC Academic Virginia Field Hockey
|Mia Abello
|Back
|Public Policy & Leadership
|Sloan Davidson
|Forward
|Commerce
|Lauren Kenah
|Midfield
|Biology
|Nilou Lempers
|Goalkeeper
|Psychology
|Caroline Nemec
|Midfield
|Commerce
|Madison Orsi
|Back
|Psychology
|Emma Watchilla
|Forward
|Media Studies