CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A total of seven Virginia field hockey student athletes were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Field Hockey team, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday (Jan. 29).

A total of seven Virginia women were honored including Mia Abello, Sloan Davidson, Lauren Kenah, Nilou Lempers, Caroline Nemec, Madison Orsi and Emma Watchilla.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.



2025 All-ACC Academic Virginia Field Hockey