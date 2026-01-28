Virginia Takes On Wake Forest at 3 p.m. Thursday

The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-6, 6-3 ACC) is set to travel to Wake Forest (12-9, 2-7 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 29). Tipoff from LJVM Coliseum is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The game which was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff has been moved up due to weather conditions.