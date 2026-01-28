Virginia Takes On Wake Forest at 3 p.m. Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-6, 6-3 ACC) is set to travel to Wake Forest (12-9, 2-7 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 29). Tipoff from LJVM Coliseum is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The game which was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff has been moved up due to anticipated weather conditions.
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 76.4 points per game and limiting opposition to 59.6 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.0 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 8 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.3 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,007-570 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Wake Forest 72-11
- The Cavaliers are 32-4 against the Demon Deacons on the road
- UVA as won three of the last five meetings with Wake Forest
- Virginia is 63-7 in ACC meetings with Wake Forest
Last Time Against Wake Forest
- Virginia cruised to a 69-46 win over Wake Forest in last season’s meeting at JPJ.
- Kymora Johnson led the team with 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
- Breona Hurd went for 15 points and six rebounds
- Latasha Lattimore rounded out a trio of double-figure scorers with 13 pts and seven rebounds.
- The Cavaliers went shot 50 percent from long range in the second half, drilling eight of their 10 three-pointers in the final two periods
Last Time Out
- Virginia overcame an 18-point deficit to force overtime but ultimately fell to NC State 78-76.
- Kymora Johnson led the team with 26 points while recording nine assists and three rebounds.
- Tabitha Amanze recorded 14 points and pulled down five rebounds
- Gabby White scored eight points while recording four rebounds and three assists
- Virginia shot the ball at a 55-percent clip while drilling eight threes in the fourth quarter to storm back in the game.
- Johnson connected on three fourth-quarter triples including the game-tying basket with 14 seconds to play.
- Virginia took its first lead of the game in overtime but was outscored 12-10 in the extra period.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.0 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 33 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fifth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.3
- Virginia ranks 28th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 57 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 55.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 8 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.3 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on seven occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 13 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.5 assists per game.
- With 486 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (508) for fifth on the all-time list
- She has registered at least five assists in 17 of UVA’s 20 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Virginia Tech on Sunday, Feb. 1. Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).