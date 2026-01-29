No. 5 Virginia Takes on Western Ontario Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (9-3) will play No. 19 Western Ontario on Friday (Jan. 30) at 4:30 p.m. at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the match.

The match will be a five-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (9-0) remains undefeated on the year.

Three Cavaliers competed last weekend in the CSA Individual Championships held in New York, N.Y. Freshman Juan Irisarri, sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and senior JP Tew all advanced to the round of 16.

Virginia is 1-1 all-time against Western Ontario, falling in the first meeting in 2018 before picking up a 5-4 win in the most recent matchup in 2020.

UP NEXT