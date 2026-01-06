Six Cavaliers Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six Virginia football players have garnered Academic All-District honors by College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Jan. 6). Will Bettridge (PK), Sage Ennis (TE), Grant Ellinger (OL), Noah Hartsoe (OL), Hunter Osborne (OL) and Brady Wilson (OL) were all recognized.

To be considered for CSC Academic All-District honors, an undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). A graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a graduate student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and did not have an established graduate GPA at the time of nomination.

To be eligible, nominees must also be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and must have either competed in at least 90 percent of the institution’s games or started a minimum of 66 percent of games during the season.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced Jan. 27.