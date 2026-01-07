CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was named one of eight finalists for the American Heart Association’s 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The honor also recognizes him as the Bear Bryant Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

Now in its 40th year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during an awards ceremony. The event will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 12:30 a.m. CST on January 22nd.

The award celebrates Coach Bear Bryant’s legacy and in conjunction with the American Heart Association, raises awareness and critical funds for scientific research to eliminate needless suffering and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke — the leading causes of death globally. The football coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983.

Elliott led Virginia to a school-record, 11 wins including a 13-7 victory over Missouri in last month’s Gator Bowl. The Cavaliers went 7-1 in ACC play, claiming the top spot in the ACC regular season standings outright for the first time in program history. UVA made its second appearance in the ACC Championship game and first since the 2019 season. Virginia is currently ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25, appearing in the last 11 polls, the longest stay since 2004. The Cavaliers were ranked in all six College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever and finished in the No. 19 spot.

The Bryant ACC Coach of the Year award adds to a bevy of postseason honors for Elliott which include ACC Coach of the Year, Associated Press ACC Coach of the Year and Bobby Ross Coach of the Year presented by the TD Club of Richmond. Elliott was also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award and a semifinalist for the Eddie Munger Award.

The 2025 Coach of the Year finalists are (in alphabetical order by finalist last name)

• Curt Cignetti, Indiana University [Bear Bryant Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year]

• Bob Chesney, James Madison University [Bear Bryant Group of 6 Conference Coach of the Year]

• Mario Cristobal, University of Miami

• Mike Elko, Texas A&M University

• Tony Elliott, University of Virginia [Bear Bryant Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year]

• Dan Lanning, University of Oregon

• Clark Lea, Vanderbilt University [Bear Bryant Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year]

• Joey McGuire, Texas Tech University [Bear Bryant Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year]