CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host Penn State in a dual meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Saturday, Jan. 10 in Charlottesville, Va.
HOW TO FOLLOW/ FAN INFORMATION
- Admission is free
- Free parking is available in the Scott Stadium lots directly across the street
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
- Kyle Sockwell will also be covering the meet live on his social media accounts (@kylesockwell)
- Sockwell will also be doing a Meet-n-Greet in the upper lobby from 11-11:30
- Kevin Cargill will serve as the announcer for the meet
SENIOR DAY
- The Cavaliers will honor their nine seniors in a pre-meet ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Jack Aikins, Aimee Canny, Bryn Greenwaldt, Matthew Heilman, Sophia Knapp, Carly Novelline, Sebastien Sergile, Zoe Skirboll and Emma Weber will all be honored
ORDER OF EVENTS
- 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 50 Free, 200 IM, 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Back, 500 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay
MEET NOTES
- The women remain No. 1 in the preseason CSCAA poll with the men coming in at No. 21
- Penn State is unranked
- Anna Moesch holds the top time in the NCAA so far this season in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25). Sara Curtis and Claire Curzan also rank in the top 10 in the 100 Free while Madi Mintenko and Aimee Canny are in the top 10 in the 200 Free
- Canny and Mintenko are also in the top 10 of the 500 Free (Canny is at No. 3 with a 4:34.26) with Cavan Gormsen also cracking the Top 10. Canny and Katie Grimes are in the top 10 for the 1000 Free with Gormsen at No. 12
- Sara Curtis is second in the NCAA in the 50 Free (21.18). The Cavaliers have three other swimmers in the top 12 (Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Bryn Greenwaldt)
- Claire Curzan has the top time in the NCAA in the 100 Back (49.12) and 200 Back (1:47.89). Sara Curtis is in the top 10 for the 100 Back and Tess Holwey in the Top 10 for the 200 Back
- Tess Howley has the top time in the NCAA this season in the 200 Fly (1:51.81)
- Curzan is second in the 100 Fly (49.68)
- Aimee Canny (1:54.05) and Leah Hayes (1:54.10) are 3rd and 4th in the 200 IM
- Hayes and Katie Grimes are both in the top five in the 400 IM
- Maximus Williamson sixth in the 200 IM and is in the top 20 in the 100 Free, 200 Free
- David King ranks fifth in the 200 Back and is in the top 20 in the 200 Free
- Thomas Heilman ranks third in the 200 fly and fifth in the 100 Fly
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will face Virginia Tech in a dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. in Christiansburg, Va.