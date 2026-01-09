Virginia Hosts Penn State for Senior Day MeetVirginia Hosts Penn State for Senior Day Meet
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Hosts Penn State for Senior Day Meet

The Cavaliers will honor nine student-athletes at 11:30 a.m. for Senior Day on Saturday (Jan. 10) ahead of the 12 p.m. dual meet against Penn State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host Penn State in a dual meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Saturday, Jan. 10 in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO FOLLOW/ FAN INFORMATION

  • Admission is free
  • Free parking is available in the Scott Stadium lots directly across the street
  • Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
  • Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
  • Kyle Sockwell will also be covering the meet live on his social media accounts (@kylesockwell)
  • Sockwell will also be doing a Meet-n-Greet in the upper lobby from 11-11:30
  • Kevin Cargill will serve as the announcer for the meet

SENIOR DAY

ORDER OF EVENTS

  • 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 50 Free, 200 IM, 200 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Back, 500 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay

MEET NOTES

  • The women remain No. 1 in the preseason CSCAA poll with the men coming in at No. 21
  • Penn State is unranked
  • Anna Moesch holds the top time in the NCAA so far this season in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25). Sara Curtis and Claire Curzan also rank in the top 10 in the 100 Free while Madi Mintenko and Aimee Canny are in the top 10 in the 200 Free
  • Canny and Mintenko are also in the top 10 of the 500 Free (Canny is at No. 3 with a 4:34.26) with Cavan Gormsen also cracking the Top 10. Canny and Katie Grimes are in the top 10 for the 1000 Free with Gormsen at No. 12 
  • Sara Curtis is second in the NCAA in the 50 Free (21.18). The Cavaliers have three other swimmers in the top 12 (Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Bryn Greenwaldt)
  • Claire Curzan has the top time in the NCAA in the 100 Back (49.12) and 200 Back (1:47.89). Sara Curtis is in the top 10 for the 100 Back and Tess Holwey in the Top 10 for the 200 Back
  • Tess Howley has the top time in the NCAA this season in the 200 Fly (1:51.81)
  • Curzan is second in the 100 Fly (49.68)
  • Aimee Canny (1:54.05) and Leah Hayes (1:54.10) are 3rd and 4th in the 200 IM
  • Hayes and Katie Grimes are both in the top five in the 400 IM
  • Maximus Williamson sixth in the 200 IM and is in the top 20 in the 100 Free, 200 Free
  • David King ranks fifth in the 200 Back and is in the top 20 in the 200 Free 
  • Thomas Heilman ranks third in the 200 fly and fifth in the 100 Fly 

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers will face Virginia Tech in a dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. in Christiansburg, Va.