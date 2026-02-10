Denkins Named ACC Wrestler Of The Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Wynton Denkins has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week it was announced by the conference office on Tuesday (Feb. 10) with the release of the league’s weekly honors.



It’s the first ACC Wrestler of the Week honor for Denkins and third time this season that a Virginia wrestler has been selected for the honor.



Denkins posted his highest-ranked win of the season on Friday night when he defeated No. 6 Collin Gaj of seventh-ranked Virginia Tech in the Cavaliers’ dual with the Hokies. It was the sixth top-10 opponent of the season for Denkins who has posted 15 wins this season and is 9-5 in dual action, 2-3 in ACC duals.



The Virginia junior trailed 1-0 entering the third period before notching a takedown of Gaj to take a 3-1 lead on the nationally-ranked opponent. An escape by Gaj put the score at 3-2 as Denkins fought off the Hokie down the stretch to secure the upset victory.



Denkins and the Cavaliers are off this week before returning to action at No. 12 Pittsburgh next Friday (Feb. 20).



