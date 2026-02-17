Orck Keeps Offensive Line on Steady Course

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After three seasons as Virginia’s offensive line coach, Terry Heffernan accepted an offer last month to become offensive coordinator at Stanford. When he shared the news with the Cavaliers’ linemen, they told him they were happy for him but sorry he was leaving. They also made it clear that they thought head coach Tony Elliott need not look far for Heffernan’s successor.

They wanted Joey Orck to get the job.

“And I said, ‘Well, I think you guys, especially the older guys, have no problem sharing your feelings with Coach Elliott, and you know how to best go about that. So if you really feel that way, those would be really good thoughts to share,’ ” Heffernan recalled.

Players such as Drake Metcalf did so. Metcalf reached out not only to Elliott but to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings in support of Orck, who’d been Heffernan’s No. 2 man.

“That’s how all of us felt,” Metcalf said on a recent Wahoo Central Podcast. “It was a resounding: ‘We don't want to search for anyone outside of this place. We don't need to look any farther outside of this place. Joey Orck’s the guy for us.’ ”

Heffernan said the same to Elliott.

“He kind of asked me on the way out if I felt like Joey was ready, and I certainly gave him my full recommendation,” Heffernan said. “He absolutely is, and this is an opportunity he deserves and has earned.”

The office Heffernan occupied at the Hardie Center is now Orck’s. UVA made his promotion official last week, along with that of ShaDon Brown, who’ll oversee the Cavaliers’ cornerbacks.

“With ShaDon and Joey stepping into larger roles, it’s a testament to how our program is committed to the development of not only our student-athletes, but our staff as well,” Elliott said in a statement.

Orck said that knowing UVA’s offensive linemen vouched for him with Elliott “means everything. Those guys that I've been able to work with now for a couple years, for them to say that this is what they want was huge for me. But also I think it validates that what we've been doing was the right thing.”

Metcalf said it’s “great to not have to go through that phase of learning and getting to know a new offensive line coach. It’s a cool experience when you go somewhere and you meet a new line coach, because you get those new techniques and fundamentals that they teach ... But for us to be able to bring one of our own and to be able to step up to the plate as the offensive line coach is really special. And there’s not a guy that wasn't happy for him to be able to take over for us.”

After nine years as an assistant coach at Presbyterian College, Orck left his alma mater to join Elliott’s first staff at UVA. He was an offensive analyst in 2022 and ’23 and senior offensive analyst in 2024 and ’25.

Orck focused on the offensive line. He assisted Garett Tujague in 2022 and Heffernan the next three years.

“At practice, all of our drill work was split,” Heffernan said. “My belief was, you just try to maximize the amount of physical repetitions the guys got, and the best way for me to do that was to split up. I really trusted Joey to take half the group and coach the things I was looking for and accomplish the things I needed in the drill work.”

Off the practice field, “Joey had a lot of specific responsibilities from a scouting report standpoint,” Heffernan said. “There were a lot of things that were his responsibilities that he did a wonderful job with and took off my plate.”

Orck said his philosophy mirrors that of Heffernan in many ways.

“I think there's a ton of carryover,” Orck said. “Heff was a phenomenal coach. I learned a high level of details from him, but I also learned that too much can be a bad thing as a coach. I think what Heff really taught me was to focus on the important things and not try to do too much with what you’ve got, because we can [complicate things] with all kinds of drills and all kinds of schemes and all that kind of stuff. Just hone in on what you can do, what your players can do and go from there.”

In 2025, the Wahoos finished 11-3 after defeating Missouri in the Gator Bowl. The 11 wins were a single-season program record, and the offensive line was instrumental in UVA’s success.

After allowing 47 sacks in 12 games in 2024, Virginia gave up only 18 last year. Moreover, tailback J’Mari Taylor became the first Cavalier to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Jordan Ellis in 2018.

For the O-line group, Orck said, the season was “unbelievably gratifying. We’ve all taken some lumps, and there were a lot of challenges in building this. It was great to see what can happen when you just trust in the process and what you're doing and you show up and go to work every day. And those guys bought in to us and our message and how we were doing things, and they were finally able to see what can happen if you stay the course.”