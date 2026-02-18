Cavaliers Medal Twice on First Day of ACC Championships

ATLANTA – The Virginia women’s team medaled twice on the opening night of the swimming competition at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships being held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The women’s 800 Medley Relay won gold while the 200 Medley Relay won silver.

Aimee Canny, Madi Mintenko, Cavan Gormsen and Anna Moesch secured UVA's first title in the second race of the meet, winning the 800 Free Relay with a time of 6:45.34. The mark set the pool record and is the second-fastest time ever, trailing only the NCAA-record-setting time of 6:44.13 set by the Cavaliers last year.

This was the 19th consecutive year that the Cavalier women won the ACC title in the 800 Free Relay.

The men's 800 Free Relay of Maximus Williamson, David King, Thomas Heilman and Hayden Bellotti also put on a show, coming in with a UVA record time of 6:10.17. Maximus Williamson led off the relay, touching in a time of 1:31.46 to set the school record for the 200 Free. Williamson was just out-touched by Kali Winkler of NC State (1:30.92) to put the Hoos in second place. David King gave the Cavaliers the lead at the end of the second leg, splitting 1:31.45. Thomas Heilman swam the third leg, splitting 1:33.09, falling back into second place by a fraction of a second. Hayden Bellotti swam the anchor leg in a 1:34.17, touching third. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the event, as Cal, the winners of the first heat, posted a time of 6:09.53 to top the Cavaliers' mark of 6:10.17 and take the bronze.

These were the first two swimming events of the meet, but all three diving events have concluded and are reflected in the current team standings.

Wednesday (Feb. 18) will be the first full day of swim action with prelims and finals of the 500 Free, 200 IM and 50 Free as well as the finals of the 200 Free Relay. Prelims start at 9:30 a.m. with the finals session beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday. The Cavalier women enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA poll, and the UVA men are ranked No. 25.

Women’s Notes

Sara Curtis, Emma Weber, Claire Cruzan and Bryn Greenwaldt swam in the 200 Medley Relay, finishing in second place with a time of 1:32.46

Men’s Notes

Spencer Nicholas, Davin Lindholm, Thomas Heilman and Jack Aikins swam in the 200 Medley Relay but were DQed for an early takeoff

Team Scores

Women

Stanford 261 Pitt 227 California 207 Miami 204 Louisville 174 Notre Dame 171 Florida State 167 North Carolina 165 Georgia Tech 149 Virginia Tech 124 Virginia 120 NC State 116 Duke 112 SMU 97 Boston College 24

Men