Cavaliers Claimed Two Titles Friday at ACC Championships

Cavaliers Claimed Two Titles Friday at ACC ChampionshipsCavaliers Claimed Two Titles Friday at ACC Championships

Claire Curzan won the 100 Back and then helped lead the 400 Medley Relay to gold

ATLANTA  – The Cavaliers added two more ACC event titles to their tally on Friday (Feb. 20) at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Junior Claire Curzan won the 100 Back (48.38) and the UVA women won the 400 Medley Relay (3:20.42).

Curzan’s time in the 100 Back was the fourth-fastest time ever in the event.

Freshman Thomas Heilman collected his second medal of the meet, taking silver in the 200 Fly (1:39.35). The men’s 400 Medley Relay finished just off the podium, placing fourth, but set the UVA program record with a time of 3:01.75.

Junior Tess Howley took silver in the 200 Fly (1:51.60) and then won the B-Final of the next race, the 100 Back (51.26).

The Cavalier women remain in first place in the team standings. The men moved up to eighth place.

The ACC Championship concludes tomorrow (Feb. 21) with the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast and 400 Free Relay. Prelims are at 9:30 a.m. with the finals starting at 5:30 p.m.

Other Notes

  • Senior Emma Weber was 4th in the 100 Breast (57.77) and senior Zoe Skirboll was 7th (58.82)
  • Sophomore Bailey Hartman was 5th in the 200 Fly
  • Senior Jack Aikins won the B-Final of the 100 Back (45.58) by outtouching sophomore David King by .01
  • Sophomore Spencer Nicholas won the C-Final of the 100 Back (45.75)
  • Junior Hayden Bellotti swam a PB of 1:41.02 in the prelims of the 200 Fly, the third-fastest time in prelims. The time was the third fastest in program history. He finished 8th in the final

Women’s ACC Titles (7)

50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

ACC Champions (by swimmer)

All-ACC Performances

Team Scores- Women

  1. Virginia 1028.5
  2. California 860.5
  3. Stanford 798
  4. Louisville 653
  5. NC State 591.5
  6. Pitt 450
  7. North Carolina 387.5
  8. Duke 328.5
  9. Notre Dame 310
  10. Florida State 304
  11. Miami 296
  12. Virginia Tech 274.5
  13. Georgia Tech 238
  14. SMU 203
  15. BC 74

Team Scores - Men

  1. California 827
  2. Stanford 799
  3. NC State 665
  4. Louisville 663
  5. Virginia Tech 541.5
  6. Florida State 499.5
  7. North Carolina 446.5
  8. Virginia 433.5
  9. Notre Dame 397
  10. SMU 326
  11. Pittsburgh 324
  12. Georgia Tech 293
  13. Miami 162
  14. Duke University 109
  15. Boston College 86