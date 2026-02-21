Cavaliers Claimed Two Titles Friday at ACC Championships

ATLANTA – The Cavaliers added two more ACC event titles to their tally on Friday (Feb. 20) at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

Junior Claire Curzan won the 100 Back (48.38) and the UVA women won the 400 Medley Relay (3:20.42).

Curzan’s time in the 100 Back was the fourth-fastest time ever in the event.

Freshman Thomas Heilman collected his second medal of the meet, taking silver in the 200 Fly (1:39.35). The men’s 400 Medley Relay finished just off the podium, placing fourth, but set the UVA program record with a time of 3:01.75.

Junior Tess Howley took silver in the 200 Fly (1:51.60) and then won the B-Final of the next race, the 100 Back (51.26).

The Cavalier women remain in first place in the team standings. The men moved up to eighth place.

The ACC Championship concludes tomorrow (Feb. 21) with the 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast and 400 Free Relay. Prelims are at 9:30 a.m. with the finals starting at 5:30 p.m.

Other Notes

Senior Emma Weber was 4 th in the 100 Breast (57.77) and senior Zoe Skirboll was 7 th (58.82)

in the 100 Breast (57.77) and senior Zoe Skirboll was 7 (58.82) Sophomore Bailey Hartman was 5 th in the 200 Fly

in the 200 Fly Senior Jack Aikins won the B-Final of the 100 Back (45.58) by outtouching sophomore David King by .01

Sophomore Spencer Nicholas won the C-Final of the 100 Back (45.75)

Junior Hayden Bellotti swam a PB of 1:41.02 in the prelims of the 200 Fly, the third-fastest time in prelims. The time was the third fastest in program history. He finished 8th in the final

Women’s ACC Titles (7)

50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

ACC Champions (by swimmer)

All-ACC Performances