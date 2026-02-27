CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 21 Virginia women's lacrosse team (2-3, 1-0 ACC) hosts No. 2 Stanford (5-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
HOW TO WATCH
- New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission
- The game will stream live on ACCNX
- Live stats will also be available
GAME NOTES
- The Cavaliers moved up to No. 21 in this week's IWLCA Coaches poll and No. 18 in the IL Women's Media Poll
- Virginia is coming off a 9-7 road win at No. 5 Notre Dame last Sunday and is looking for back-to-back wins against top-five teams
- This is Virginia's third home game of the year, but the first time playing at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers' first two home games were played on their practice field and were closed to the public
- Two Cavaliers hit career milestones last week: junior attackers Madison Alaimo and Jenna DiNardo
- Alaimo recorded her 100th career assist in the Notre Dame victory
- DiNardo recorded her 100th career goal in the Liberty victory
- Junior attacker Kate Galica has moved into second place on the UVA career draw controls list. She comes into the game with 311 career draws, 21 shy of tying Aubrey Williams (2021-23) for the program record (332)
- Today is the annual One Love Game. One Love's mission is to educate young people about healthy and unhealthy relationships and empower them to avoid abuse
Every year, one member of the Cavalier women's lacrosse team is named the recipient of the Yeardley Reynolds Love Endowed Scholarship. This is awarded to a student-athlete participating on the women’s lacrosse team who lives life with kindness and generosity and whose unselfish nature puts others ahead of herself. Senior defender Nicole Cruthirds is this year's recipient
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers play two road games next week, at No. 24 Pitt on Wednesday, March 4 and at Florida State on Sunday, March 8