Polychroniou Wins Gold as Cavaliers Kick-Start Competition at ACC Indoor Championships

BOSTON — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field opened competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance on Thursday (Feb. 26) as Nickolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw to lead a total of 10 Cavaliers on the podium.
Heptathlon Day 1
8. Henry Sullivan 2870 pts
|60m
9th | 7.27
|
Long Jump
|Shot Put
3rd | 14.00m/45-11.25 PR
|High Jump
4th | 1.94m/6-4.25
Events coming up on day 2 include the 60m hurdles, pole vault, 1000m.
Pentathlon
3. Elsa Spoor 3841 pts PR
|60m Hurdles
16th | 9.32 PR
|
High Jump
|Shot Put
10th | 10.20m/33-5.75 PR
|Long Jump
9th | 5.30m/17-4.75 PR
|800m
2nd | 2:13.93 PR
5. Cassie Callis 3748 pts PR
|60m Hurdles
3rd | 8.72
|
High Jump
|Shot Put
7th | 11.41m/37-5.25
|
Long Jump
|
800m
PR = Personal Record
FR = Facility Record
Virginia Throws
- Nikolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw competition throwing for a new personal best mark of 23.06m/75-8. His mark is the second best in program history.
- After winning the event a year ago, Jeremiah Nubbe earned the bronze medal throwing for 22.56m/74-0.25.
- This marks the second straight year in which the Cavaliers have taken home the title in the men's weight throw.
- Also in the field were Keyandre Davis (22.50m/73-10) and Cale Ayers (20.83m/68-4.25) in fourth and seventh place. For his performance, Davis earned second team All-ACC accolades.
- In the women's weight throw, Charlotta Sandkulla broke the school record on her sixth throw with her mark of 20.48m/67-2.50. Sandkulla's mark was good for fifth place overall and second team All-ACC honors.
- The previous program record in the women's weight throw stood at 20.06m/65-9.75 by Eliese Mitchell in 2002.
- Alongside Sandkulla in the women's weight throw final was Bree Lumpkin. Lumpkin threw a new personal best on her first attempt in the competition. Her mark of 18.58m/60-11.50 moved up to Virginia No. 3 all-time.
Distance Dominance
- The relay team of Harrison Witt, Anders Felts, Alex Leath and Justin Wachtel finished runner-up in the distance medley relay clocking 9:35.39.
- The dynamic duo of Gary Martin and Nathan Mountain earned the silver and bronze medal in the men's 5000-meters as Martin crossed the line in 13:41.66 just ahead of Mountain in a new personal best time of 13:43.16. Mountain's time moves up to No 5 all-time.
- In the women's 5000-meter run, Gillian Bushee recorded a personal best of 15:48.47 to earn the bronze medal and move up to No. 3 all-time in program history.
More Performances
- In the men's 5000-meter unseeded section, Will Anthony finished fourth crossing the line in 13:57.24. His time was 11th overall between the two sections.
- Sarah Akpan equaled her season best in the women's 200-meter prelim clocking 24.32.
- After getting tripped up on the curve, the relay team of Cate DeSousa, Brooke'Lyn Drakeford, Ella Woehlcke and Tatum David finished sixth in 11:09.94.
Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades
First Team: Elsa Spoor, Nate Mountain, Gary Martin, Nikolaos Polychroniou, Jeremiah Nubbe, Gillian Bushee
Second Team: Cassie Callis, Keyandre Davis, Harrison Witt, Anders Felts, Alex Leath, Justin Wachtel
Team Scores After Day 1
Women (4 of 17 scored)
Notre Dame 25
Miami 24
Virginia 23
Duke 18
Boston College 16
Wake Forest 15
NC State 8
North Carolina 6
SMU 5
Stanford 5
California 3
Clemson 3
Louisville 2
Virginia Tech 2
Florida State 1
Georgia Tech 0
Pitt 0
Syracuse 0
Men (5 of 17 scored)
Virginia 45
Louisville 23
North Carolina 22.5
Clemson 22
Notre Dame 19
Wake Forest 13
Duke 11
Miami 10
Virginia Tech 7
California 7
Stanford 6
Boston College 5
NC State 4.5
Florida State 0
Georgia Tech 0
Pitt 0
Syracuse 0
Up Next
The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams continue competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston on Friday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.