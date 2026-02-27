Polychroniou Wins Gold as Cavaliers Kickstart Competition at ACC Indoor ChampionshipsPolychroniou Wins Gold as Cavaliers Kickstart Competition at ACC Indoor Championships

Polychroniou Wins Gold as Cavaliers Kickstart Competition at ACC Indoor Championships

Cavaliers kickstart competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. on Thursday (Feb. 26)

BOSTON, Mass. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field opened competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. on Thursday (Feb. 26) as Nickolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw to lead a total of 10 Cavaliers on the podium. 

Heptathlon Day 1
8. Henry Sullivan  2870 pts
60m
9th | 7.27

Long Jump
12th | 6.08m/19-11.50

 Shot Put
3rd | 14.00m/45-11.25 PR		 High Jump
4th | 1.94m/6-4.25

Events coming up on day 2 include the 60m hurdles, pole vault, 1000m.

Pentathlon
3. Elsa Spoor 3841 pts PR

60m Hurdles
16th | 9.32 PR

High Jump
1st | 1.74m/5-8.50 =PR

 Shot Put
10th | 10.20m/33-5.75 PR		 Long Jump
9th | 5.30m/17-4.75 PR

 800m
2nd | 2:13.93 PR


5. Cassie Callis 3748 pts PR

60m Hurdles
3rd | 8.72

High Jump
13th | 1.53m/5-0.25 PR

 Shot Put
7th | 11.41m/37-5.25

Long Jump
3rd | 5.70m/18-8.50 PR

800m
9th | 2:26.10 PR

PR = Personal Record
FR = Facility Record

Virginia Throws
  • Nikolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw competition throwing for a new personal best mark of 23.06m/75-8. His mark is the second best in program history.
  • After winning the event a year ago, Jeremiah Nubbe earned the bronze medal throwing for 22.56m/74-0.25.
  • This marks the second straight year in which the Cavaliers have taken home the title in the men's weight throw.
  • Also in the field were Keyandre Davis (22.50m/73-10) and Cale Ayers (20.83m/68-4.25) in fourth and seventh place. For his performance, Davis earned second team All-ACC accolades.
  • In the women's weight throw, Charlotta Sandkulla broke the school record on her sixth throw with her mark of 20.48m/67-2.50. Sandkulla's mark was good for fifth place overall and second team All-ACC honors.
  • The previous program record in the women's weight throw stood at 20.06m/65-9.75 by Eliese Mitchell in 2002.
  • Alongside Sandkulla in the women's weight throw final was Bree Lumpkin. Lumpkin threw a new personal best on her first attempt in the competition. Her mark of 18.58m/60-11.50 moved up to Virginia No. 3 all-time. 
 
Distance Dominance
  • The relay team of Harrison Witt, Anders Felts, Alex Leath and Justin Wachtel finished runner-up in the distance medley relay clocking 9:35.39.
  • The dynamic duo of Gary Martin and Nathan Mountain earned the silver and bronze medal in the men's 5000-meters as Martin crossed the line in 13:41.66 just ahead of Mountain in a new personal best time of 13:43.16. Mountain's time moves up to No 5 all-time.
  • In the women's 5000-meter run, Gillian Bushee recorded a personal best of 15:48.47 to earn the bronze medal and move up to No. 3 all-time in program history. 
 
More Performances
 
Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades
Team Scores After Day 1
Women (4 of 17 scored)
Notre Dame 25
Miami 24
Virginia 23
Duke 18
Boston College 16
Wake Forest 15
NC State 8
North Carolina 6
SMU 5
Stanford 5
California 3
Clemson 3
Louisville 2
Virginia Tech 2
Florida State 1
Georgia Tech 0
Pitt 0
Syracuse 0
 
Men (5 of 17 scored)
Virginia 45
Louisville 23
North Carolina 22.5
Clemson 22
Notre Dame 19
Wake Forest 13
Duke 11
Miami 10
Virginia Tech 7
California 7
Stanford 6
Boston College 5
NC State 4.5 
Florida State 0
Georgia Tech 0
Pitt 0
Syracuse 0

Up Next
The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams continue competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.