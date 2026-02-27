Polychroniou Wins Gold as Cavaliers Kickstart Competition at ACC Indoor Championships

BOSTON, Mass. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field opened competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. on Thursday (Feb. 26) as Nickolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw to lead a total of 10 Cavaliers on the podium.



Heptathlon Day 1

60m

9th | 7.27 Long Jump

12th | 6.08m/19-11.50 Shot Put

3rd | 14.00m/45-11.25 PR High Jump

4th | 1.94m/6-4.25

Events coming up on day 2 include the 60m hurdles, pole vault, 1000m.



Pentathlon

3. Elsa Spoor 3841 pts PR

60m Hurdles

16th | 9.32 PR High Jump

1st | 1.74m/5-8.50 =PR Shot Put

10th | 10.20m/33-5.75 PR Long Jump

9th | 5.30m/17-4.75 PR



800m

2nd | 2:13.93 PR



5. Cassie Callis 3748 pts PR

60m Hurdles

3rd | 8.72 High Jump

13th | 1.53m/5-0.25 PR Shot Put

7th | 11.41m/37-5.25 Long Jump

3rd | 5.70m/18-8.50 PR 800m

9th | 2:26.10 PR

PR = Personal Record

FR = Facility Record





Virginia Throws

Nikolaos Polychroniou won the men's weight throw competition throwing for a new personal best mark of 23.06m/75-8. His mark is the second best in program history.

After winning the event a year ago, Jeremiah Nubbe earned the bronze medal throwing for 22.56m/74-0.25.

This marks the second straight year in which the Cavaliers have taken home the title in the men's weight throw.

Also in the field were Keyandre Davis (22.50m/73-10) and Cale Ayers (20.83m/68-4.25) in fourth and seventh place. For his performance, Davis earned second team All-ACC accolades.

In the women's weight throw, Charlotta Sandkulla broke the school record on her sixth throw with her mark of 20.48m/67-2.50. Sandkulla's mark was good for fifth place overall and second team All-ACC honors.

The previous program record in the women's weight throw stood at 20.06m/65-9.75 by Eliese Mitchell in 2002.

Alongside Sandkulla in the women's weight throw final was Bree Lumpkin. Lumpkin threw a new personal best on her first attempt in the competition. Her mark of 18.58m/60-11.50 moved up to Virginia No. 3 all-time.

Distance Dominance

The relay team of Harrison Witt, Anders Felts, Alex Leath and Justin Wachtel finished runner-up in the distance medley relay clocking 9:35.39.

The dynamic duo of Gary Martin and Nathan Mountain earned the silver and bronze medal in the men's 5000-meters as Martin crossed the line in 13:41.66 just ahead of Mountain in a new personal best time of 13:43.16. Mountain's time moves up to No 5 all-time.

In the women's 5000-meter run, Gillian Bushee recorded a personal best of 15:48.47 to earn the bronze medal and move up to No. 3 all-time in program history.

More Performances

In the men's 5000-meter unseeded section, Will Anthony finished fourth crossing the line in 13:57.24. His time was 11 th overall between the two sections.

overall between the two sections. Sarah Akpan equaled her season best in the women's 200-meter prelim clocking 24.32.

After getting tripped up on the curve, the relay team of Cate DeSousa, Brooke'Lyn Drakeford, Ella Woehlcke and Tatum David finished sixth in 11:09.94.

Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades

Team Scores After Day 1 Women (4 of 17 scored) Notre Dame 25 Miami 24 Virginia 23 Duke 18 Boston College 16 Wake Forest 15 NC State 8 North Carolina 6 SMU 5 Stanford 5 California 3 Clemson 3 Louisville 2 Virginia Tech 2 Florida State 1 Georgia Tech 0 Pitt 0 Syracuse 0 Men (5 of 17 scored) Virginia 45 Louisville 23 North Carolina 22.5 Clemson 22 Notre Dame 19 Wake Forest 13 Duke 11 Miami 10 Virginia Tech 7 California 7 Stanford 6 Boston College 5 NC State 4.5 Florida State 0 Georgia Tech 0 Pitt 0 Syracuse 0





Up Next

The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams continue competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.