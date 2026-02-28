Men Lead, Women Sit Second After Second Day of Competition at ACC Indoor Championships

BOSTON — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team continued competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. on Friday (Feb. 27) as the Cavalier men lead the team standings and the women sit second going into the final day of competition.
Heptathlon
6. Henry Sullivan 5406
|60m Hurdles
4th | 8.06 PR
|
Pole Vault
|1000m
9th | 2:48.69 PR
PR = Personal Record
FR = Facility Record
MR = Meet Record
Qualified to the Final
- In the women's mile, Tatum David clocked 4:35.67 to win the third heat of three to automatically advance to Saturday's final.
- Peter Djan secured the final time qualifying position in the men's 60-meter hurdles clocking a season-best 7.84 q to finish eighth overall.
- Maya Rollins advanced to the final in the women's 60-meter hurdles, clocking a new personal best and school record of 8.30 Q to finish fifth overall. The previous school record was held by Alexis Woodley at 8.31 and was set in 2020.
- Two Cavaliers in Tyler Edson and Alex Leath qualifed to the final in the men's 800-meters. Edson won the fourth and final heat with his time of 1:49.66 Q while Leath (1:50.04 q) got in on a time qualifier.
From the Field
- Carly Tarentino cleared a season-best 1.72m/5-7.75 in the women's high jump to finish tied for fourth place and earn second team All-ACC honors.
- After finishing third in the women's pentathlon a day prior, Elsa Spoor cleared 1.67m/5-5.75 to finish nineth in the women's high jump.
- Liam Paneque and Caleb Holman competed in the men's long jump recording marks of 7.15m/23-6.50 (10th) and 7.11m/23-4 (12th) respectively.
More Performances
- Cate DeSousa ran her way to a season best in the women's mile prelim clocking 4:43.27.
- In the women's long jump, Grace Smith finished 11th with her second round mark of 5/90m/19-4.25.
- Peter Djan and Sarah Akpan competed in the prelims of the men's and women's 60-meter dash. Djan clocked 6.84 while Akpan crossed the line in 7.69. Djan already qualified to the final in the men's 60-meter hurdles.
- In the women's 800-meters, Ella Woehlcke ran a tacticle race coming through the line at 2:08.81.
Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades
First Team: Elsa Spoor (Pent), Nate Mountain (5000m), Gary Martin (5000m), Nikolaos Polychroniou (WT), Jeremiah Nubbe (WT), Gillian Bushee (5000m)
Second Team: Cassie Callis (Pent), Keyandre Davis (WT), Harrison Witt (DMR), Anders Felts (DMR), Alex Leath (DMR), Justin Wachtel (DMR), Charlotta Sandkulla (WT), Henry Sullivan (Hep), Carly Tarentino (HJ)
All-ACC First Team (1st-3rd place), All-ACC Second Team (4th-6th place)
Team Scores After Day 2
Women (6 of 17 scored)
Notre Dame 29
Virginia 27
Miami 26
Stanford 26
Duke 18
Louisville 16
Boston College 16
Wake Forest 15
Pitt 12
SMU 11
Clemson 11
NC State 8
North Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 6
California 3
Virginia Tech 2
Florida State 1
Syracuse 0
Men (7 of 17 scored)
Virginia 48
Louisville 31
North Carolina 28.5
Miami 22
Clemson 22
Duke 20
Notre Dame 19
California 16
Virginia Tech 15
NC State 14.5
Florida State 13
Wake Forest 13
Stanford 6
Boston College 5
Georgia Tech 0
Pitt 0
Syracuse 0
Up Next
The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams continue competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 28.