Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech in Regular Season Finale Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (19-9, 11-6 ACC) is set to host Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-6 ACC) on Sunday (March 1). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Hot Dog Night

Fans at Sunday’s game against Virginia Tech will receive coupons for $2 hot dogs at the concession stands while supplies last.

Senior Day Celebration

The Cavaliers will honor the team’s five seniors in a celebration ceremony immediately following Sunday’s game.

Seniors being honored include: Paris Clark, Jillian Brown, Caitlin Weimar, Romi Levy and Danelle Arigbabu.

Due to the senior celebration, there will be no postgame autograph session with players.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia looks to record 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season

UVA has recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00

Virginia is averaging 75.9 points per game and limiting opposition to 63.7 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 6.89 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 19 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.6 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,012-573 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Virginia Tech 53-21

Virginia is 25-10 against the Hokies on their home court

UVA as won two of the last three meetings with Virginia Tech

Virginia is 28-12 in ACC meetings with the Hokies

Last Time Against the Hokies

Virginia fell to Virginia Tech by a margin of 76-64 in their first meeting of the season at Cassell Coliseum (Jan. 29)

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 19 points to go with three assists and a pair of rebounds.

Gabby White gave UVA a lift off the bench scoring 15 points with seven rebounds

Carleigh Wenzel (23 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast) to lead four Hokies in double figures

Johnson’s Statistical Milestones

Kymora Johnson has connected on 83 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.

Johnson has made 211 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.

She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)

Johnson ranks No. 15 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 83 three-pointers this season

Johnson surpassed 1,500 career points in an 81-70 win over Notre Dame (Feb. 8)

She is one of three players in NCAA DI averaging at least 19 points and 6 assists per game

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell to No. 21 North Carolina by a score of 82-70 at JPJ (Feb. 26)

Kymora Johnson led all players with 22 points while dishing out four assists and a pair of rebounds

Romi Levy poured in 15 points while Paris Clark netted nine points

Elina Aarnisalo led UNC with 20 points with seven rebounds as five Tar Heels scored in double figures

Carolina set program and JPJ records connecting 16 times from beyond the arc on 24 attempts

The Tar Heels shot 58 percent from the floor while UVA shot 40 percent

Block Party

Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 6.89 blocks per game and is on track to be the second highest of any ACC team in the last 20 seasons, behind only the 2020-21 Syracuse squad (7.04).

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Nine different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 41 blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are 10th in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 10.0

The highest average rebound differential by any Virginia team this century was +6.5 in 2008-09.

Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 14.9 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 74 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 73.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 19 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.6 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 14 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.0 assists per game.

With 526 career assists, Johnson ranks fifth in program history. She trails Dena Evans (528) for fourth on the list

She has registered at least five assists in 21 of UVA’s 28 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Elite off the Bench

Caitlin Weimar has provided crucial production off the bench this season for UVA

Weimar ranks second among six total ACC players to record multiple 20-point games off the bench this season

Among ACC players with 10 or less starts this season, Weimar ranks first with 1.4 blocks per game, second, with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game, and third with 5.9 total rebounds per game.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.

It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In women’s basketball, each of the team’s two matchups will count for half a point. Virginia currently leads the competition by a score of 6.5-2.5

