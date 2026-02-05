Virginia Opens Season Friday with Closed Game Against Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women's lacrosse team opens the season by taking on Navy on Friday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

Due to icy field conditions at Klöckner Stadium, the game will be played on UVA's practice field and will be closed to the public.

Fans can watch the game live on ACCNX.

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers start the season as a consensus Top 10 team, ranked No. 7 by USA Lacrosse, No. 8 by Inside Lacrosse and No. 10 by the IWLCA. They have been selected to finish fourth in the Preseason ACC Coaches Poll

Navy is ranked No. 16 in the IWLCA poll. They are picked to finish first in the Patriot League Preseason Poll

Virginia returns its top four goal scorers from last season and six of its top seven

Junior Kate Galica is ranked the No. 5 player heading into the season by Inside Lacrosse. Galica was a consensus All-American last year, earning first-team honors from the IWLCA and Nike Lacrosse. The ACC Midfielder of the Year was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, as well as earning All-ACC First Team honors, setting both the Virginia single-game (17) and single-season (179) records in draw controls. She led the ACC with 9.42 draw controls per game

Galica helped the Cavaliers lead the ACC in draw controls last season (16.21 per game) and were second in draw control percentage, winning 57.0 percent of their draws

Junior attackers Madison Alaimo (37) and Jenna DiNardo (50) were also named to the Top 50 players by Inside Lacrosse with

Galica, Alaimo and DiNardo all were named Preaseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine with Galica named to the first team, Alaimo to the second, and DiNardo to the third

Alaimo was an IWLCA Third-Team All-American last season, leading the team in points (80) while ranking 8th nationally in assists per game (3.05)

DiNardo was an IWLCA second-team All-Region honoree last year and was also named to the All-ACC second team. She led the team in goals (53), ranking in the top 10 in the conference in both goals per game (2.79) and points per game (3.89)

The Cavalier offense also returns Addi Foster. Foster was third on the team in both goals (41) and points (57) ranked third in the ACC with a .577 shot percentage

Virginia leads the all-time series against Navy 6-2, but the Midshipmen won last year's meeting 14-12 at Klöckner Stadium

UP NEXT