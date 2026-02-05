Porter Enjoying Breakout Season on Mat

Porter Enjoying Breakout Season on MatPorter Enjoying Breakout Season on Mat
by Jeff White

Redshirt sophomore Gable Porter is 18-6 this season for UVA, which hosts No. 7 Virginia Tech in an ACC dual meet Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When his parents chose Gable Porter’s given name, they might well have foreshadowed his path as an athlete in wrestling-mad Iowa. It was a tribute to Dan Gable, one of the sport’s legendary figures, and the name proved fitting for Porter.

At Underwood High School, he won three state titles: at 106 pounds as a freshman and at 132 as a junior and senior. Porter placed second in the state at 132 as a sophomore.

Given all those accolades, and Porter’s roots in the Midwest, UVA head coach Steve Garland thought his top assistants, twins Trent and Travis Paulson, were wasting their time pursuing the young man from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“There’s no way this kid’s coming to Virginia,” Garland recalled saying to the Paulson brothers. “He’s named after Dan Gable, and his dad loves the Iowa Hawkeyes.”

The Paulsons, though, had an in with Porter. They’d grown up in Council Bluffs, too, and their longtime coach, Keith Massey, had also worked with Porter.

“That’s a big connection there,” Porter said.

It didn’t hurt, either, that he’d be re-united at UVA with Nick Hamilton, with whom he’d wrestled for two years at Underwood.

“We've been family friends since I was little,” Porter said. “So it was nice to know somebody there, since it was so far away.”

Porter arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2023, a year after Hamilton enrolled. Wrestling unattached at 133 pounds in 2023-24, Porter posted a 10-5 record. Still at 133, he did not make the expected leap in 2024-25, when he finished 9-9. But now, as a redshirt sophomore competing at 141 pounds, Porter is showing why he was such a highly regarded recruit.

“To see him grow physically, but then also technically and in the way he competes, has just been awesome,” Garland said. “He's been definitely one of the rocks of the team this year.”

Heading into UVA’s dual meet with No. 7 Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena, Porter is 18-6. Twice this season he’s been named ACC Wrestler of the Week.

“I think I'm definitely a lot better this year,” Porter said. “I've finally started to put things together, multiple attacks, and just finally started to figure out college wrestling.”

As a freshman, Porter “won some big matches for us when we had to throw him in, when guys were hurt,” Garland said. “I remember taking him to the Appalachian State Open, and he took a nationally ranked guy right to the brink. But last year was really up and down, to be honest. He’d have a really good weekend, and then he’d have a head-scratcher.

“The biggest thing for him was learning a lot of technique. He's always been tough. Came out of the womb tough. He works his tail off. He'll do everything you ask him to do, but he really was making the same mistakes over and over again. It was like a robot. In our world, you’ve got be able to adapt. In wrestling, we call them action items, and you have to be able to be able to fix these things. You can't just keep making the same mistakes. So this year, what's been so amazing is to see him put those things together in real competition. Instead of losing close matches, and he’s always been right there, he's knocking off guys now.”

Porter said adjusting to wrestling on top and on bottom “on the college level is a huge deal. It makes or breaks big matches. So getting comfortable with top and bottom was huge. And then finally starting to open up my offense and use all my weapons has really helped.”

His father, Scott, wrestled at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and Porter gravitated to the sport too. Porter also played football as a boy. “And then in sixth graduate everybody started to grow and I didn't, and so I was like, ‘Not for me anymore,’ ” he said smiling.

Porter, who stands 5-foot-4, starred in cross country at Underwood, too, but there was never any question which sport was his favorite.

“There’s nothing else like it,” Porter said of wrestling. “The love you have to have for it is so intense, that it's just really fun. You go out there and you can either lose everything, or you can take that away from someone. And I think the individual aspect of it is really fun, because it falls back onto you.”

With a eye to the future, he’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in youth & social innovation in UVA’s School of Education and Human Development.

“I think I want to do something with coaching after school,” Porter said, “so I just thought it'd be interesting and helpful to figure out how to better communicate and work with kids.”

That coaching appeals to Porter doesn’t surprise Garland.

“That makes total sense,” Garland said. “There's certain guys that should stay in the sport, he’s one of them, and here's why: People say they love wrestling. People say they love the sport. They don't. They like what wrestling gives them. They love glory. They love their mom and dad tell them they're great. They love their girlfriend liking them. They love that they're a part of something. They don't love the reckoning. Gable Porter loves the reckoning. He loves the fight.  That’s the first prerequisite. If you're going to do this job, you’ve got to really be into it.”

With Memorial Gymnasium closed for renovations, UVA has had to move around Grounds this season. The Cavaliers practice at the Training Grounds, and they’ve held their home duals at the Aquatic and Fitness Center and at JPJ this season.

Returning to JPJ on Friday night is “such a big deal for us,” Garland said, “and everybody’s really excited to have a team like Tech coming in, who's literally one of the best teams in the nation up and down the lineup. We’re gonna run a first-class event, and it's gonna be an awesome environment to compete in.”

Matches at JPJ are special, Porter said. “I love to put a show on for the fans.

I like to see people enjoy the sport, especially coming from Iowa. It's huge out there. You can't meet someone who hasn't wrestled or has someone in their family who hasn't wrestled. So being able to show people here that how much fun and how cool it is to wrestle is a big deal.”

The dual meet will start at 7:30 p.m. Against a team as talented as the Hokies, Porter said, the key is “giving them the respect they deserve, but not over-respecting them to the point where it's almost like you're going out there to just not lose. I’m going out there to win, and that should be the goal. I’m going out there to take these guys' heads off and have fun with it.”

