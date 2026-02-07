Cavalier Invite Day 3 Recap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams hosted the sixth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 5) through Saturday (Feb. 7) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The 2026 Cavalier Invitational was a three-day competition following the old NCAA Championship, prelim/final format. This includes all NCAA events. Finals consisted of two finals heats, a Consolation Final (places 9-16) and a Championship Final (places 1-8).

Tess Howley capped the night by setting an AFC Pool Record in the 200 Fly. It was the second pool record of the weekend. The VIrginia men opened the meet on Thursday with a pool record in the 200 Free Relay.

SATURDAY RECAP

1650 Freestyle - Lily Gormsen was second (16:47.65). The men did not compete in the event

- Lily Gormsen was second (16:47.65). The men did not compete in the event 200 Back - Katie Grimes (1:51.21) and Jack Aikins (1:41.02) picked up victories

- Katie Grimes (1:51.21) and Jack Aikins (1:41.02) picked up victories 100 Free - Aimee Canny (47.79) bested four other Hoos in the final, while Maximus Williamson (42.60) won the men's event

- Aimee Canny (47.79) bested four other Hoos in the final, while Maximus Williamson (42.60) won the men's event 200 Breast - Emma Weber (2:07.96) won for the women. The men did not compete in the event

- Emma Weber (2:07.96) won for the women. The men did not compete in the event 200 Fly - Tess Howley set the AFC pool record with a time of 1:52.53, the 6th fastest time in the NCAA this season. Dillon Wright won his race with a time of 1:47.22

COMPETING TEAMS