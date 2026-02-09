Tori Jankoska Joins Coach Mox Radio Show MondayTori Jankoska Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday

Tori Jankoska Joins Coach Mox Radio Show Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and guests from the Virginia women's basketball team returns Monday (Feb. 9). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.  

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Monday’s show will feature assistant coach Tori Jankoska. The Cavaliers head west to take on California and Stanford this week. Virginia plays California on Thursday (Feb. 12) at 10 p.m. ET on ACCNX and takes on Stanford on Sunday (Feb. 15) at 2 p.m. ET on the CW.  

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule

Date

Location

Time

Featured Player

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tabitha Amanze

Monday, Jan. 12

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Romi Levy

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

CJ Jones

Monday, Jan. 26

Remote (Weather)

6 p.m.

Danelle Arigbabu

Monday, Feb. 2

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Gabby White

Monday, Feb. 9

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

Tori Jankoska

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD

Monday, Feb. 23

Matchbox Restaurant

6 p.m.

TBD