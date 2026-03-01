Martin Wins Gold as the Cavalier Men Finish Third at ACC Indoor Championships

BOSTON — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team completed competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Mass. on Saturday (Feb. 28) as



The Virginia men scored a total of 72 points to finish third in the team standings just behind Florida State (94) and Clemson (88). On the women’s side, the Cavaliers tallied a total of 37 points to finish eighth overall as a team.



On the Podium

Gary Martin defended his title in the men's 3000-meters clocking a solo 7:43.18 in the first heat of two. Martin won the title a year ago in meet record fashion clocking 7:36.69.

Tatum David earned the bronze medal in the women's mile crossing the line in 4:33.13.

Second Team All-ACC Performances

Nathan Mountain finished fourth in the men’s 3000-meters clocking a new personal best of 7:46.80. Mountain lowered his Virginia No.2 all-time mark.

Maya Rollins equaled her personal best in the women’s 60-meter hurdle final crossing the line in 8.30 for fifth place. Rollins broke the school record in the prelim when she clocked 8.30 for the first time.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdle final, Peter Djan ran his way to a sixth-place finish with his time of 7.87.

The Cavaliers qualified two to the final in the men’s 800-meter where Tyler Edson finished fourth overall clocking 1:47.65.

More Performances

I n the women’s pole vault, Madison Townsend cleared a personal best of 4.00m/13-1.50 to tie Virginia No. 7 all-time and become No. 3 among freshmen in program history.

Also in the pole vault, Samantha Romano cleared a season-best 4.15m/13-7.25 to finish nineth.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Anders Felts, Gage Gose, Tyler Edson and Harry Economon combined efforts to run a season-best 3:14.15 which was good for nineth place.

Cavaliers earning All-ACC accolades

All-ACC First Team (1st-3rd place), All-ACC Second Team (4th-6th place)

Final Team Scores

Women (17 of 17 scored)

1. Clemson 82

2. Duke 68

3. Florida State 63

4. Miami 62

5. Stanford 47

6. Louisville 46

7. North Carolina 39

8. Virginia 37

9. Notre Dame 34

10. Boston College 32

11. NC State 30

12. Virginia Tech 26

13. California 26

14. Pittsburgh 22

15. Wake Forest 19

16. SMU 17

17. Georgia Tech 6

18. Syracuse 6

Men (17 of 17 scored)

1. Florida State 94

2. Clemson 88

3. Virginia 72

4. Virginia Tech 67

5. Louisville 55

6. Miami 49

7. Notre Dame 43

8. North Carolina 40.5

9. Duke 28

10. California 25

11. Wake Forest 23

12. Stanford 21

13. NC State 18.5

14. Pittsburgh 15

15. Boston College 12

16. Syracuse 9

17. Georgia Tech 2





The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.





In men’s and women’s track and field, the Commonwealth Clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. Finishing ahead of the Hokies in both the men’s and women’s team standings , Virginia earned both Clash points. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8.5-2.5 this season.

Up Next

The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams will gear up for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.