Change of Plans Suits New Assistant Coach

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When he arrived at the University of Virginia and joined head football coach Tony Elliott’s staff last spring, ShaDon Brown wasn’t planning to put down roots here. In December 2024, the coaching change at West Virginia University, where Brown had been co-defensive coordinator for four seasons, had left him without a job, and he saw his role as senior defensive analyst at UVA as a short-term opportunity to grow professionally.

“My expectation was to come here and be a part of the team," Brown said. "I was going to take a step back from a co-defensive coordinator role and try to be a help for all the coaches in that defensive staff room and the players. I did not think that it was going to be more than one year.”

He was happy to be mistaken. After the calendar flipped to 2026, Brown was promoted to cornerbacks coach, a new position at UVA. Previously, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and assistant coach Curome Cox had overseen the secondary. Cox is focusing on the safeties, with Rudzinski continuing to coordinate the defense.

“With the way the transfer portal is now, those [defensive backs] are turning over so fast, and a coordinator has to dedicate a lot of his time to the other positions as well,” Elliott said this week. “And so to be able to have two guys who are solely focused on those two positions, and then having a third guy as coordinator, with Rud’s experience and background at that position, it really helps us in this new format going forward.”

Brown impressed UVA’s players and his fellow coaches last year, Elliott said, which made the decision to promote him an easy one.

“That’s a tough position to come into when you go from being a co-coordinator to now being an analyst, not necessarily having your own position,” Elliott said, “but with his experience and his attitude, it was awesome. He was able to jump right in and help us get better, and the guys gravitated to him. Coach Rud quickly felt comfortable with his ability to add value to the defensive staff, and it worked out well.”

In his role last season, Brown primarily worked with the cornerbacks, so his job description hasn’t changed dramatically. But he’s excited to have found a home at UVA.

After the 2025 regular season, he interviewed at several other schools and “was offered multiple jobs,” Brown said. He planned initially to join the University of Memphis staff as cornerbacks coach after the Gator Bowl, but “things transpired for me to stay [at Virginia],” Brown said.

His wife, Rhonda, and their three children, stayed in Morgantown, W.Va., after Brown moved to UVA last year, and he’s looking forward to having them join him in Charlottesville.

“We’re in the process now of trying to get everybody into one place,” Brown said.

After WVU dismissed head coach Neal Brown (no relation) in December 2024, ShaDon Brown wasn’t sure what his next move would be. But at last year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., he ran into some UVA coaches who were there to support safety Jonas Sanker, and that started a process that ended with Brown’s hiring last April.

“I was prepared to sit out last season and kind of sit at home and do the family thing for a year until I figured out where and what I wanted to do,” Brown said. “And this opportunity happened, and I felt that it was a good gap year for me from a couple fronts. I thought learning a new defensive system would be good for me, but also I’d heard so many great things about Coach Elliott and the type of person he was and the character and the program vision. I wanted to be a part of it, because I felt like that was something that I needed at the time from a personal standpoint. Having gone through a rough year the year before, I needed some positive vibes.”

In 2016, he’d worked at Army with Keith Gaither, who now coaches UVA’s running backs, and Brown knew several other members of Elliott’s staffers, too.

“I've known [associate head coach] Kevin Downing since 2011,” Brown said. “We were both in the Southern Conference. He was at Elon. I was at Wofford College. We played every year, and we got to know each other through recruiting.

“I had met Rud on the road in Cincinnati, recruiting. I didn't know him, but I'd met him. And then I knew Curome through recruiting the [Washington, D.C., area].”

When the possibility of adding Brown to the Cavaliers’ staff arose last spring, Elliott said, he went to Gaither and Downing “to check his references and see what kind of guy he was. Those two have known me probably the longest of anybody in that building, and now that they’ve been with me for four years, they truly understand the culture and the environment we’re trying to establish, so I definitely leaned on them just to say, ‘OK, would this be a good addition in this role?’ ”

What followed was a dream season for the Wahoos, who finished 11-3 after defeating Missouri in the Gator Bowl. The 11 wins were the most in program history, and UVA’s defense grew increasingly stingy as the season went on.

Rudzinski’s scheme is similar in some ways to the one Brown employed at West Virginia, but the Mountaineers played more zone.

“We play a lot more man here,” Brown said. “We probably blitzed a little bit more in the system that I was in prior to. We blitz a little less here, but we play a variation of different coverages and looks that gives offenses trouble. So there were some similarities, but not totally schematically the same.”