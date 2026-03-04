No. 20 Virginia Wins 10-7 at No. 21 Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 20 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (3-4, 2-1 ACC) picked up a 10-7 victory against No. 21 Pitt (3-3, 2-2 ACC) on Wednesday (March 4) at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pitt jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the Cavaliers scored seven unanswered goals to build up an 8-3 lead. Pitt scored two goals midway through the fourth period and added another with 1:50 remaining to narrow the gap to 9-7, but junior midfielder Kate Galica won the ensuing draw control and then added an insurance goal with 56 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Junior attacker Jenna DiNardo scored a hat trick with three goals and an assist. Galica finished with two goals, two assists and six draw controls.

Grad student goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle made 10 saves, eight of which came in the first half.

VIRGINIA SCORING

GOALS: Jenna Dinardo 3; Kate Galica 2; Raleigh Foster 1; Madison Alaimo 1; Fiona Allen 1; Gabby Laverghetta 2

ASSISTS: Jenna Dinardo 1; Kate Galica 2; Payton Sfreddo 1; Madison Alaimo 1

PITTSBURGH SCORING

GOALS: Paige Telatovich 3, Avery Moon 2; Kara Trullender 1; Emily Clemens 1

ASSISTS: Avery Moon 2; Kara Trullender 1; Paige Telatovich 1

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“Our defensive unit hung tough, and Elyse made some great stops while our offensive group problem-solved to pull away in the third quarter. Sometimes that’s what it comes down to, your units simply working hard for each other.”

NOTES

Virginia had a 13-6 edge in draw controls

Virginia held a slight edge in shots, 25-22

The Cavaliers committed 16 turnovers while Pitt had 13

Pitt’s goalkeeper Molly Cain had nine saves

Virginia is 5-0 all-time against Pitt

