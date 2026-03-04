Eighteen Swimmers Qualify for NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia had 18 swimmers qualify for the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced on Wednesday (March 4).

The selected student-athletes will be competing March 18-21 at the McCauley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga. The top-ranked Cavaliers are vying to become the first team to win six-straight NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving national championships.

Virginia is the only school with 18 swimmers qualifying, the maximum number allowed per team. Stanford was second with 16 and Texas third with 15. Thirteen of Virginia’s student-athletes qualified in the maximum of three individual events. The 18 swimmers earned 48 event qualifications.

Sophomore Anna Moesch is the top seed in two events (100 and 200 Free). Junior Claire Curzan is the top seed in the 100 and 200 Back and is the No. 2 seed in the 100 Fly.

Virginia is the top qualifier in all five relays (200 Medley, 800 Free, 200 Free, 400 Medley and 400 Free). Relay lineups will be determined before the championships.

Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for their entered events.

Men’s selections will be announced on Wednesday, March 11.

The Cavaliers invited to compete: Aimee Canny (200 IM, 200 Breast, 400 IM), Sara Curtis (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly), Claire Curzan (100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly), Cavan Gormsen (200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free), Bryn Greenwaldt (50 Free), Katie Grimes (500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM), Bailey Hartman (200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Fly), Leah Hayes (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast), Tess Howley (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Fly), Nina Jazy (50 Free, 100 Free), Madi Mintenko (100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free), Anna Moesch (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free), Carly Novelline (100 Fly, 200 Fly), Melissa Nwakalor (50 Free, 100 Free), Zoe Skirboll (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM), Sophia Umstead (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast), Emma Weber (100 Breast, 200 Breast), Charlotte Wilson (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM).