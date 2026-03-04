No. 17 Virginia Doubles Up High Point Bounce-Back Road Win

HIGH POINT, N.C. — No. 17 Virginia (3-2) scored the game’s first four goals and cruised to a 14-7 road victory over High Point Tuesday evening (March 3) at Vert Stadium.

The win is UVA’s second consecutive on the road and comes only two days after a 14-13 heartbreaking defeat to then-No. 16 Johns Hopkins this past Saturday.

UVA starting goaltender Jake Marek (2-1) shined in net on the way to his second win of the season. Marek finished with nine saves, including four in the fourth quarter, and only five goals allowed in 52:50 of action. He also tied for a game-high four caused turnovers.

With the help of Marek, Virginia’s man-down unit held the Panthers scoreless on all three of their extra-man opportunities.

Offensively, the Cavaliers were led by Truitt Sunderland (3g, 2a), Brendan Millon (2g, 3a) and McCabe Millon (2g, 4a). Sunderland notched his ninth career hat trick. Eleven of UVA’s 14 goals were assisted.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Following a sloppy start by both teams in the clearing game, the Hoos settled in once Sean Browne notched the game’s opening goal less than four minutes in. Virginia’s first five strikes all came from different players, the final of which was Tim Myers’ first career goal toward the end of the opening period.

In the second quarter, McCabe Millon dodged from behind the cage and, while barreling through the HPU defense, uncorked a dazzling over-the-shoulder shot that slipped past High Point goalie Zack Overend (1-5). In addition to Millon’s goal, Chase Band (2g) and Brendan Millon also helped the Hoos tack on two more goals to extend their lead 8-3 at the intermission.

UVA’s offensive chemistry continued to be on full display in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 4-2. UVA’s man-down also held High Point off the scoreboard twice during quarter No. 3, including while down two men midway through the period.

Marek made four saves in the fourth, including one that dispossessed the Panthers on their final man-up chance early in the fourth quarter. Kyle Morris saw relieved Marek with just under 6:30 to play and Colin Hook replaced Morris with 41 seconds remaining.

FROM HEAD COACH LARS TIFFANY ...

“We played today with distracted hearts, but grateful for the medicine that comes from the game of lacrosse. The tragic loss of the brother of Will Erdmann has been devastating to all of us. Charlie Erdmann will be incredibly missed, but he lives on in the lives of others, both figuratively and literally as an organ donor. A special thanks to the High Point team for gathering both teams after the game at the midline for a prayer and memorable moment.

“On the field, a strong showing by Jake Marek in the cage gave our defense both saves and caused turnovers. It was rewarding to see our offense share the ball and have scoring come from many different men.”

WITH THE WIN...

Virginia earned its second consecutive victory on the road this season.

The Cavaliers improved to 7-2 in the all-time series and tallied their fifth consecutive win over High Point.

UVA pulled above .500 overall on the season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Senior attackman Ryan Colsey extended his goal streak to 19 games dating back to last year’s season opener, a span in which he’s totaled 40 goals.

With three goals and two assists, Truitt Sunderland notched his ninth career hat trick.

McCabe Millon, who entered Tuesday’s contest as the nation’s points leader, finished with six points on two goals and four assists. Millon now has 14 goals and 19 assists this season.

Brendan Millon finished with two goals and three assists. Brendan Millon now has 11 goals and 13 assists.

Brothers McCabe and Brendan Millon entered Tuesday’s game Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, among all ACC players in points per game.

Sean Browne bookended scoring for the Hoos, an effort that marked his first career multi-goal performance.

Tim Myers scored his first career goal with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Defenseman Aidan Murnane and goaltender Jake Marek totaled four caused turnovers each, both of which are the most by a UVA player in a game this year.

High Point committed 24 turnovers, the second most by a UVA opponent this season.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return home to host Towson at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday (March 7). Opening faceoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Tigers fell 17-13 at Loyola Tuesday evening (March 3).