Virginia Enters 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Thursday

DULUTH, Ga. – The eighth-seeded Virginia women’s basketball team (19-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to take on ninth-seeded Clemson (20-10, 11-7 ACC) in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday (March 5). Tipoff from Gas South Arena is set for 11 a.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

The winner of Thursday’s second round game will advance to take on top-seeded No. 13 Duke (21-8, 16-2 ACC) in the quarterfinal round Friday (March 6) at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN)

Virginia’s ACC Tournament games will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia looks to record 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season

Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 64.3 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 6.8 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.5 assists per game.

UVA recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,012-574 (.638) record.

Series History with Clemson

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Clemson 46-35

The teams have met nine times in the ACC Tournament with Clemson holding a 5-4 advantage in those meetings

The Cavaliers have won three consecutive meetings with the Tigers

Virginia won the regular season meeting with Clemson by a score of 73-63 at JPJ, led by a pair of double-doubles from Tabitha Amanze (18 pts, 11 reb) and Sa’Myah Smith (14 pts, 10 reb).

Series History with Duke

Virginia trails the all-time series with the Blue Devils 35-45

The teams have met six times in the ACC Tournament with Duke holding a 5-1 advantage in those games

Duke won the regular season meeting between the teams by a score of 65-58 at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The Cavaliers trailed by as a many as 13 points in the first quarter at Duke this season, but came back to take a six-point lead in the fourth before ultimately falling 65-58.

Johnson’s Statistical Milestones

Kymora Johnson has connected on 86 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.

Johnson has made 214 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.

She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)

Johnson ranks No. 14 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 86 three-pointers this season

Johnson surpassed 1,600 career points in her 93 rd career game in the regular season finale.

career game in the regular season finale. She ranks 11 th in program history with 1,622 points, trailing Donna Holt who rounds out the top 10 with 1,634 career points.

in program history with 1,622 points, trailing Donna Holt who rounds out the top 10 with 1,634 career points. Johnson is just the fourth Division I player this century to reach at least 1,600 career points, and 500 career assists through 93 games joining Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Dequesha McClanahan (Winthrop).

She is one of three players in NCAA DI averaging at least 19 points and 6 assists per game

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell to Virginia Tech 83-82 in the regular season finale at JPJ (March 1)

Virginia trailed by as many as 23-points, rallied to take a one-point lead with 24 seconds remaining before a pair of Virginia Tech free throws ended the comeback bid.

A 23-point comeback win would have marked the largest in program history

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 26 points, 25 of which came in the second half

Johnson also recorded seven rebounds and six assists

Virginia Tech’s Carleigh Wenzel led all players with 29 points as the Hokies had five players score in double figures

Block Party

Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 6.8 blocks per game and is on track to be the second highest of any ACC team in the last 20 seasons, behind only the 2020-21 Syracuse squad (7.04).

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Nine different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 43 blocks on the season.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are 12th in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 9.7

The highest average rebound differential by any Virginia team this century was +6.5 in 2008-09.

Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 78 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 74.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.5 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.0 assists per game.

With 532 career assists, Johnson ranks fourth in program history and trails Donna Holt (561) for third on the list

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Elite Bench Production

Caitlin Weimar has provided crucial production off the bench this season for UVA

Weimar ranks third among six total ACC players to record multiple 20-point games off the bench this season (25 pts at WF, 20 pts vs Pitt)

Gabby White logged career highs in points (22), rebounds (12) and assists (6) off the bench in a triple-overtime victory at Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers scored a season-high 56 points off the bench at Wake Forest

Among ACC players with 10 or less starts this season, Weimar ranks first with 1.3 blocks per game, and third with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game and 5.9 total rebounds per game.

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

March 4-8, 2026

Gas South Arena • Duluth, Ga.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 4 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 North Carolina, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.