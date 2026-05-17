Virginia Men’s Track & Field Team Wins 2026 ACC Outdoor Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Virginia No. 21 men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out competition at the 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships at Cardinal Track Stadium on Saturday (May 16) as the Cavalier men won the third ACC Outdoor Championship title in program history.



The Virginia men won the title for the second time in three years, scoring a total of 110 points. The Cavaliers edged out Florida State (96) in second and Virginia Tech (88) in third. The Virginia women finished fifth with a total of 62 points.

Put Them on The Podium...

A dog fight in the home stretch, Gary Martin came away with the silver medal in the men's 1500-meters clocking 3:39.88.

In the women's 1500-meters, Tatum David held off the surge of the competition in the finishing straight to win the bronze medal in 4:14.69.

Maya Rollins won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, clocking a new personal best and school record of 13.24. Rollins broke Ciara Leonard’s record of 13.26 set in 2018.

Janae Profit finished third in the women’s discus with her mark of 52.80m/173-3.

Second Team All-ACC...

After fouling half of his jumps in the men's triple jump, Caleb Holman showed up when it mattered most and recorded a new personal best of 15.86m/52-0.50 on his sixth and final jump of the competition to finish fourth.

Earning second team All-ACC honors, Holman's mark ranks No. 7 all-time in program history.

The sophomore also earned second team All-ACC accolades in the men's long jump with a sixth-place finish and season best mark of 7.54m/24-9 (+2.2).

In the men's discus, Jeremiah Nubbe finished fifth with his penultimate throw of 57.09m/187-3 to earn second team All-ACC honors.

On the first day of competition, Nubbe won the men's hammer throw with his second throw mark of 72.19m/236-10.

Celia Rifaterra finished fifth in the women’s high jump competition clearing 1.74m/5-8.50.

After winning the bronze medal in the heptathlon, Elsa Spoor finished sixth in the women’s high jump clearing 1.74m/5-8.50.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Peter Djan clocked 13.84 to finish sixth overall.

Suzie Kennelly threw a new personal best of 51.74m/169-9 to finish in fourth place overall.

The duo of Sam Rodman (1:47.14) and Tyler Edson (1:48.99) earned All-ACC honors with fourth and sixth place finishes respectively.

In his ACC Outdoor debut, Anders Felts recorded a new personal best of 51.10 in the men’s 400-meter hurdles to earn All-ACC accolades.

Felts’ time ranks No. 6 all-time and No. 1 among freshmen in program history.

After finishing runner-up in the 1500-meters earlier in the day, Gary Martin returned to the track to finish fourth in the men’s 5000-meters clocking 13:31.43.

He won the men’s 10,000-meters on the first day of competition, Justin Wachtel secured more points for the team with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 5000-meters with his time of 13:36.15.

Tatum David won bronze in the 1500-meters earlier in the day before finishing sixth in the women’s 500-meters with her time of 15:49.56.

More Performances...

All-ACC

The top three finishers in each individual event at the ACC Championship will be named first-team All-ACC, along with each member of each first-place relay team. The fourth- through sixth-place finishers in each individual event will be named second-team All-ACC, along with each member of each second- and third-place relay team.



Final Team Scores (21 of 21 events scored)

Men

1 – Virginia, 110

2 – Florida State, 96

3 – Virginia Tech, 88

4 – Clemson, 84

5 – Duke, 78

6 – Louisville, 74

7 – Miami, 53

8 – NC State, 39

9 – Pitt, 33

10 – Notre Dame, 31

11 – California, 30

12 – Wake Forest, 27

13 – North Carolina, 26

14 – Syracuse, 22

T15 – Georgia Tech, 11

T15 – Stanford, 11

17 – Boston College, 5



Women

1 – Clemson, 99

2 – Duke, 96

3 – Stanford, 85

4 – Florida State, 68

5 – Virginia, 62

6 – Louisville, 59

7 – Miami, 55

8 – North Carolina, 49

9 – Virginia Tech, 44

10 – Notre Dame, 34

11 – Wake Forest, 33

12 – NC State, 32

13 – SMU, 30

T14 – California, 26

T14 – Pitt, 26

16 – Boston College, 20

17 – Georgia Tech, 1

18 – Syracuse, 0

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. In men’s and women’s track and field, the points are awarded to the team that finishes highest at the ACC Championships. Virginia secured both men's and women's clash points at the 2026 outdoor championships. Virginia has a total of 15 points while Virginia Tech has 6 points.