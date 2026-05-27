Three Additional Kick Times Announced for 2026

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced the kick times and television designations for Virginia’s home opener against Norfolk State (Sept. 11), its neutral site contest in Charlotte against West Virginia (Sept. 18) and its home tilt against Duke (Oct. 23).

The Cavaliers have two Friday night games at Scott Stadium on the 2026 docket including their home opener against Norfolk State scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACCNX. It will mark only the second ever home opener on a Friday night and the first since 2019. The rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship game against Duke will get primetime treatment with a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.

Virginia’s neutral site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to take on West Virginia will be at 7:30 p.m. and air on ACC Network. The matchup will be the first between the Cavaliers and Mountaineers since the 2002 Continental Tires Bowl also played in Charlotte.

2026 Announced Kick Times and TV Designations

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. NC State (in Brazil) – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) – Previously announced

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State – 7 p.m. (ACCNX)

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. West Virginia (in Charlotte) – 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Duke – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.