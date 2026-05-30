Cavaliers Punch Six Tickets on Day 3 of the NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams continue post season competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex on Friday (May 29) as five Cavaliers punched six tickets to the big dance.

Tickets Punched

Gary Martin won heat one of three in the men's 1500-meter quarterfinal to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Martin crossed the line in 3:42.48 which was good for 12 th overall.

overall. Later in the day, Martin punched his ticket in the men's 5000-meters crossing the line in 13:49.63.

Closing in 56.17 for 400-meters, Justin Wachtel put himself in position to qualify to Eugene in the men's 5000-meters clocking 13:52.75.

Will Daley ran a personal best of 13:33.43 for 5000-meters to punch his ticket back to the NCAA Championships. His time ranks No. 3 all-time in program history.

Nate Mountain also won heat one of three in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase quarterfinal to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Mountain clocked 8:32.74 to finish seventh overall.

Brett Gardner punched his ticket back to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, first in a Virginia uniform, in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase. Gardner crossed the line in 8:34.24 to finish third in the third heat of three to earn an automatic bid to Eugene.

Garnder and Mountain are the 2026 ACC Outdoor gold and silver medalist.

More Performances

After punching his ticket in the men's hammer two days ago, Jeremiah Nubbe took on the field in the men's discus throwing for 55.59m/182-4 to finish in 18 th place.

place. Caleb Holman leapt out 15.58m/51-1.50 to finish 19 th in the men's triple jump competition.

Just shy of a qualifying position, Sam Rodman clocked 1:46.82 to finish 15th in the men's 800-meter quarterfinal.

Total Tickets Punched (12)

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday (May 30). Competition is set to begin with the women's discus at 10 a.m. while action on the track is set to get underway at 5 p.m. when the gun goes off for the women's 4x100-meter relay.