Ellina and Sandkulla Earn All-America Honors on Day 2 of the NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia women’s track and field team opened competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Thursday (June 11) as Christiana Ellina and Charlotta Sandkulla earned All-America honors in the women's javelin and hammer throw.
First Team All-America Honors for Ellina
- Christiana Ellina threw a new personal best in the women's javelin throw to finish in sixth place and earn first team All-America honors.
- On her second throw of the competition, Ellina launched one out 54.99m/180-5 to better her Virginia No. 3 all-time mark.
- Making just her second NCAA Outdoor appearance, Ellina bettered her finish at the championships after turning in an 18th place finish in 2024 competing for FIU.
Bringing home the hardware 🏅‼️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/87UYFkmK9x— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 12, 2026
Sandkulla Secures Second Team All-America Honors
- Making her NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Charlotta Sandkulla finished 11th in the women's hammer throw with her first-round throw of 65.57m/215-1.
- Just a freshman, Sandkulla owns the school record and freshman record in the hammer throw (67.31m/220-10) as well as the indoor weight throw (20.48m/67-2.25).
More Performances
- In her NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Tatum David finished 22nd in the women's 1500-meter semifinal clocking 4:15.25.
Cavalier All-Americans
First Team: Christiana Ellina (JT), Jeremiah Nubbe (HT)
Second Team: Charlotta Sandkulla (HT), Nikolaos Polychroniou (HT)
Honorable Mention: Will Anthony (10,000m), Cale Ayers (HT), Tatum David (1500m)
After the first day of competition in the women's events (6 of 21 events scored), the Virginia women sit in 26th with three points.
Up Next:
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 12) with the final day of the men's competition. Gary Martin is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the men’s 1500-meter final at 5:12 p.m. PT.
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 12) with the final day of the men's competition. Gary Martin is set to kickstart the competition for the Cavaliers in the men’s 1500-meter final at 5:12 p.m. PT.