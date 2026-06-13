Gardner and Martin Podium on Day 3 of the NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men’s track and field team completed competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Friday (June 12) as Brett Gardner and Gary Martin earned spots on the podium in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase and 1500-meters.
First Team All-America Honors for Martin
- Gary Martin 3:37.21 in the men's 1500-meter final to finish third and earn First Team All-America honors.
- Martin bettered his finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after finishing fifth a year ago crossing the line in 3:47.58.
- This marks the second outdoor First Team All-America honor of Martin's career as he earned Honorable Mention accolades in 2024.
Taking his place on the podium 👏#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ZMQND920HO— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 13, 2026
Gardner Grabs First Team All-America
- Brett Gardner finished seventh in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase to earn First Team All-America honors.
- Gardner stuck with the front pack for much of the race to cross the line in 8:29.38.
- In his third NCAA Outdoor appearance, Gardner bettered his finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after a 16th place finish in 2025 and 15th place finish in 2024 competing for NC State.
Clearing barriers and climbing the podium 🏆#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/LSlXc1Lajm— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) June 13, 2026
Secon Team All-America for Daley and Mountain
- Nathan Mountain finished ninth in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase to earn Second Team All-America honors.
- In his third NCAA Outdoor appearance, Mountain crossed the line in 8:38.01.
- Will Daley finished 15th in the men's 5000-meters to earn the second Second Team All-America honors of his career.
- Making just his second NCAA Outdoor appearance, Daley crossed the line of the 12.5 lap race in 13:59.78.
Other Performances
- After finishing third in the men's 1500-meters, Gary Martin came back to finish 20th in the 5000-meters clocking 14:10.63 to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors.
- Earning his second career Honorable Mention All-America honors, Justin Wachtel finished 21st in the men's 5000-meters clocking 14:14.03.
Cavalier All-Americans
First Team: Christiana Ellina (JT), Brett Gardner (3000m SC), Jeremiah Nubbe (HT), Gary Martin (1500m)
Second Team: Will Daley (5000m), Nathan Mountain (3000m SC), Charlotta Sandkulla (HT), Nikolaos Polychroniou (HT)
Honorable Mention: Will Anthony (10,000m), Cale Ayers (HT), Tatum David (1500m), Gary Martin (5000m), Justin Wachtel (5000m)
After the two days of competition (21 of 21 events scored), the Virginia men finished 19th in the team standings with a total of 13 points.
Up Next:
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 13) with the final day of the women's competition. Celia Rifaterra is set to compete for the Cavaliers in the high jump at 4:30 p.m. PT.
The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships continue tomorrow (June 13) with the final day of the women's competition. Celia Rifaterra is set to compete for the Cavaliers in the high jump at 4:30 p.m. PT.