Rifaterra Earns All-America Honors on Day 4 of NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia women’s track and field team completed competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Saturday (June 13) as The Virginia women’s track and field team completed competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Saturday (June 13) as Celia Rifaterra earned All-America honors in the women's high jump.

Celia for Second Team

Celia Rifaterra finished T-13th in the women's high jump clearing 1.79m/5-10.5 to earn Second Team All-America accolades.

Rifaterra cleared the first two heights in the competition on her first attempt before knocking the bar down at 1.84m/ 6-0.5.

In her third NCAA Outdoor appearance, Rifaterra tabbed her first Second Team All-America honors after earning First Team accolades last season with a seventh-place finish and Honorable Mention honors in 2024.



Weekend Recap

Cavaliers on the Podium

Gary Martin finished third in the men's 1500-meters clocking 3:37.21 to earn the second outdoor First Team All-America honors of his career.

Jeremiah Nubbe finished fourth in the men's hammer throw with his mark of 72.52m/237-11 to earn his first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.

Christiana Ellina threw a new personal best of 54.99m/180-5 to finish sixth in the women's javelin throw to earn her first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.

Brett Gardner finished seventh in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase clocking 8:29.38 to earn his first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.

Second Team All-American Hoos

Nathan Mountain finished ninth in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase clocking 8:38.01.

Nikolaos Polychroniou threw a new personal best of 69.48m/227-11 to finish 10 th in the men's hammer throw.

Charlotta Sandkulla finished 11 th in the women's hammer throw with her mark of 65.57m/215-1.

Celia Rifaterra finished T-13th in the women's high jump clearing 1.79m/5-10.5.

Will Daley finished 15th in the men's 5000-meters crossing the line in 13:59.78.

Cavalier All-Americans

After the two days of competition (21 of 21 events scored), the Virginia women finished 57th in the team standings with a total of three points. The men concluded the competition (21 of 21 events scored) on Friday, June 12 finishing 19th with a total of 13 points.