Rifaterra Earns All-America Honors on Day 4 of NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia women’s track and field team completed competition at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on Saturday (June 13) as Celia Rifaterra earned All-America honors in the women's high jump.
Celia for Second Team
- Celia Rifaterra finished T-13th in the women's high jump clearing 1.79m/5-10.5 to earn Second Team All-America accolades.
- Rifaterra cleared the first two heights in the competition on her first attempt before knocking the bar down at 1.84m/ 6-0.5.
- In her third NCAA Outdoor appearance, Rifaterra tabbed her first Second Team All-America honors after earning First Team accolades last season with a seventh-place finish and Honorable Mention honors in 2024.
Weekend Recap
Cavaliers on the Podium
- Gary Martin finished third in the men's 1500-meters clocking 3:37.21 to earn the second outdoor First Team All-America honors of his career.
- Jeremiah Nubbe finished fourth in the men's hammer throw with his mark of 72.52m/237-11 to earn his first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.
- Christiana Ellina threw a new personal best of 54.99m/180-5 to finish sixth in the women's javelin throw to earn her first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.
- Brett Gardner finished seventh in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase clocking 8:29.38 to earn his first career outdoor First Team All-America honors.
Second Team All-American Hoos
- Nathan Mountain finished ninth in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase clocking 8:38.01.
- Nikolaos Polychroniou threw a new personal best of 69.48m/227-11 to finish 10th in the men's hammer throw.
- Charlotta Sandkulla finished 11th in the women's hammer throw with her mark of 65.57m/215-1.
- Celia Rifaterra finished T-13th in the women's high jump clearing 1.79m/5-10.5.
- Will Daley finished 15th in the men's 5000-meters crossing the line in 13:59.78.
Cavalier All-Americans
First Team: Christiana Ellina (JT), Brett Gardner (3000m SC), Jeremiah Nubbe (HT), Gary Martin (1500m)
Second Team: Will Daley (5000m), Nathan Mountain (3000m SC), Celia Rifaterra (HJ), Charlotta Sandkulla (HT), Nikolaos Polychroniou (HT)
Honorable Mention: Will Anthony (10,000m), Cale Ayers (HT), Tatum David (1500m), Gary Martin (5000m), Justin Wachtel (5000m)
After the two days of competition (21 of 21 events scored), the Virginia women finished 57th in the team standings with a total of three points. The men concluded the competition (21 of 21 events scored) on Friday, June 12 finishing 19th with a total of 13 points.
Up Next:
The Virginia track & field team will send athletes to the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. hosted by the University of Oregon on Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.
The Virginia track & field team will send athletes to the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. hosted by the University of Oregon on Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.