Virginia Track & Field Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia No. 14 men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13.
How to Follow
Links to the live stats, live stream and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Meet Details:
Schedule
Live Results
Live Stream
Men's Qualifiers
1500m
Gary Martin
5000m
Will Daley
Gary Martin
Justin Wachtel
10,000m
Will Anthony
3000m Steeplechase
Brett Gardner
Nathan Mountain
Hammer
Cale Ayers
Jeremiah Nubbe
Nikolaos Polychroniou
Women's Qualifiers:
1500m
Tatum David
High Jump
Celia Rifaterra
Hammer
Charlotta Sandkulla
Javelin
Christiana Ellina