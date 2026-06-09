Virginia Track & Field Set for NCAA Outdoor ChampionshipsVirginia Track & Field Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

Virginia Track & Field Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Virginia Track & Field team is set to compete at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13.

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia No. 14 men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13. 

How to Follow
Links to the live stats, live stream and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:
Schedule
Live Results
Live Stream

Men's Qualifiers 
1500m
Gary Martin

5000m
Will Daley
Gary Martin
Justin Wachtel

10,000m
Will Anthony

3000m Steeplechase
Brett Gardner
Nathan Mountain

Hammer
Cale Ayers
Jeremiah Nubbe
Nikolaos Polychroniou

Women's Qualifiers:
1500m
Tatum David

High Jump
Celia Rifaterra

Hammer
Charlotta Sandkulla

Javelin
Christiana Ellina