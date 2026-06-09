Virginia Track & Field Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia No. 14 men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13.



How to Follow

Links to the live stats, live stream and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).