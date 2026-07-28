Meet The Team, Paint the Town Orange Dates Announced

The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march on the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by Elliott and the Virginia football team.

The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be present to distribute the 2026 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.

In conjunction with UVA’s Sell Out Scott campaign, fans are encouraged to wear orange to Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers’ season opener against the Wolfpack on Saturday, Aug. 29. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, ACC Network’s marquee pregame show, ACC Huddle, returns to Observatory Hill (also known as O’Hill) on Saturday, Aug. 29, for a live broadcast from 10 a.m. until noon. UVA hosted ACC Huddle twice last season, for games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.