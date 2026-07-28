Meet The Team, Paint the Town Orange Dates Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football will host its 2026 Meet the Team Day event, presented by UVA Orthopedics, on Sunday, Aug. 9, inside UVA’s George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) from 4-6 p.m. The annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally, presented by the UVA Community Credit Union, will take place on Friday, Aug. 28, the evening before the Cavaliers’ season opener against NC State (Aug. 29), at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall beginning at 8 p.m. Both events are free to the public.
Meet The Team
presented by:
UVA Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and the Cavalier football team will be available for autographs beginning at 4 p.m. in the IPF. Fans can obtain a copy of the team’s 2026 official season poster at the event. In addition to autographs, Meet the Team features inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids.
Entry for the event is located at the northwest entrance of the IPF. Attendees should use the promenade located between the McCue Center and the outdoor practice grass fields to access the IPF. Parking is free in the lots immediately surrounding the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena. Accessibility shuttles will transport fans in need of accommodations from the designated accessible parking area to the outdoor grass practice fields, only steps away from the IPF entrance.
The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march on the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m. Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by Elliott and the Virginia football team.
The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be present to distribute the 2026 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.
In conjunction with UVA’s Sell Out Scott campaign, fans are encouraged to wear orange to Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers’ season opener against the Wolfpack on Saturday, Aug. 29. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
Additionally, ACC Network’s marquee pregame show, ACC Huddle, returns to Observatory Hill (also known as O’Hill) on Saturday, Aug. 29, for a live broadcast from 10 a.m. until noon. UVA hosted ACC Huddle twice last season, for games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
Wednesday, @accnetwork unveiled a series of programming announcements & initiatives at #ACCKickoff— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 15, 2026
🏈#ACCHuddle locations revealed for Wks 0-3
🏈@MaxBrowne4 joins @WesDurham on ACCN Primetime Football
🏈'ACC Huddle Special: Road Trip' returns Aug. 3-25
🔗https://t.co/ICC6C6Tgdg pic.twitter.com/1GnDPdpZhN
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FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas—upper and lower-level options are included.
SEASON TICKETS
Season-ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at $180 per seat.
FAMILY FOUR-PACK
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack, starting at $560 for four season tickets. Bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate.
UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni (within five years of graduation) and contributing members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount. Call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID.
DIGITAL SEASON PARKING PASSES
Virginia Athletics and Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) have transitioned to digital parking passes for all permit-required parking areas serving home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games.
Mobile parking passes, available through fans' online ticket accounts at UVATix.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app, provide a more convenient and flexible gameday experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management. The transition applies only to permit-required parking areas; public parking lots that do not require permits remain unchanged. Fans can find parking maps, step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions by visiting the UVA's digital ticketing page.