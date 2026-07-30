Next Phase Underway for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia football team, the first of many summer practices wrapped up a little before 5 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. Afterward, his players gathered around head coach Tony Elliott, who complimented them on the energy with which they’d started the session.

Elliott noted, however, that their energy had flagged late in the practice, and he reminded his team that games are often decided in the fourth quarter.

Players are always excited about the first practice, Elliott noted Wednesday evening during a media availability in the Hardie Center, “and they couldn’t sleep last night. It’s like Christmas.”

Training camp is a marathon, though, and the challenge is sustaining that enthusiasm.

“We gotta have that same energy every single day,” Elliott told his team before the first practice. “So every day we walk through the door, it’s gotta be that day one energy. To get to where we want to go, that’s what it’s going to take.”

The Wahoos, who recorded a program-record 11 victories last season, want to get back to the ACC title game and win it this time. In last year’s championship game, UVA lost in overtime to Duke. A victory would have sent the Hoos to the College Football Playoff.

“I think there's a newfound sense of hunger in this football program,” center Drake Metcalf, one of three returning starters on UVA’s offensive line, said Wednesday night. “This last season we left a little bit of meat on the bone, quite a bit of meat on the bone ... We’re definitely hungry, and you can tell all the guys have that kind of sense about them right now. Not a sense of arrogance, but a sense of hunger.”

Most of the team has been together since January, when the offseason strength and conditioning program started. Then came spring practice, followed by more workouts with the strength and conditioning staff. The next phase for the Hoos, who open the season Aug. 29 against NC State at Scott Stadium, is training camp.

“This is my sixth camp, and all I know is camp is a process,” offensive guard Noah Josey told the team after practice Wednesday. “It’s day to day.”

Camp is “a repetitive thing,” Metcalf said, “but it honestly just brings us all to life again when we come out here and get to put on the cleats and get back on the field and compete against each other. So it’s just like a fresh breath of air, and it was really special to be able to get out there with the guys again today, and we looked really good.”

If the first practice is akin to Christmas for the players, the ones that follow, many in the heat and humidity of a Charlottesville summer, can be more of a grind.

“Going into this thing, you just have to remind yourself it's going to be hard,” Metcalf said. “It's designed to be hard. The structure is going to be very difficult and taxing. I’ve been here since like 6:30 this morning and haven't gone home, and my home's like two miles down the road. So it's one of those things where you have to go into it knowing this is going to be tough, but ultimately it's going to make sure that you're battle-tested ... to be able to know, when it’s third-and-1 or it’s fourth-and-1 and you have get your nose dirty in there, you're going to be able to do it, and you're going to be able to trust the guys to the left and to the right of you.

“So, it’s just all a mentality at the end of the day, being able to do it, because our bodies are trained. We’ve put in the work in this offseason. It's more so up here with the mind”—Metcalf pointed to his head—"and just knowing you're going to make it through this, especially for the young guys. You're going to make it through this. It's going to be tough, but you got this. We're going to drag you along with us if we have to.”

When his team gets back on the field, Elliott said, what “I'm looking for is first just the core values, getting back to our practice standards. The coaches are focused on the install with the scheme and the fundamentals. I'm looking at the fundamentals of the practice and the organization, the structure, the efficiency.”

He also wants to see how his players handle adversity.

“Not necessarily when we start practice,” Elliott said, “but those last 20 minutes of practice when we're in the fourth quarter, what's the body language? What's the conditioning level? Does it sound the same way as the beginning of practice? So there's specific things that I'm looking for when I go out there on day one.”