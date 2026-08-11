Minter Selected to Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List

ATLANTA — The Wuerffel Foundation today announced 113 nominees for the 2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The award honors Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players who lead through community service while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

As college football’s premier award for community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recognizes student-athletes who use their platforms to serve others and make a positive impact in their communities. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and former University of Florida quarterback, the award reflects his lifelong commitment to leadership, service and unity.

"It’s an honor to recognize these student-athletes for the difference they are making in the lives of others," Wuerffel said. "Their commitment to service demonstrates the powerful impact college athletes can have both on and off the field."

Among the 113 nominees, the Big Ten leads all conferences with 18 nominees, followed by the ACC, SEC and Big 12 each with 15 nominees. The 2026 Watch List highlights student-athletes whose leadership and service extend far beyond the football field, including:

Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M University, Safety: Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans.

Mudia Reuben, University of South Florida, Wide Receiver: Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria.

Colin Simmons, University of Texas, Defensive End: Founded Clay’s Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond.

Edwin Spillman, University of Tennessee, Linebacker: Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need.

Gideon Davidson, Clemson University, Running Back: Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid’s Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers.

Noah Fifita, University of Arizona, Quarterback: Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship.

Jaylen McClain, Ohio State University, Defensive Back: Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth.

For the third consecutive year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) to unite college football’s top community service honors with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. In September, 11 student-athletes from the Watch List will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and become semifinalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists will be selected by the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy National Selection Committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2026 recipient will be announced live on

The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 11, and also serve as captain of the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The 2026 recipient and finalists will be invited to join Wuerffel in New York City for Heisman Trophy events, including the Wuerffel Foundation’s Picklebowl: Heisman Edition. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow in February 2027 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football’s premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring

greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am “PickleBowl” tournaments.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

About the NCFAA

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a three-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.

Following is the remaining 2026 preseason watch list calendar: