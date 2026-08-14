Sparks Named to Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch ListSparks Named to Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List

Sparks Named to Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List

The award is presented annually to the nation's top punter

The Augusta Sports Council announced today (Aug. 14) that Virginia’s Daniel Sparks has been named one of 21 players nationwide to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the top Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punter. 

Sparks, who was the only punter named this year’s Preseason All-ACC Team, set the program's single-season record in 2025 with an average of 47.2 yards per punt. He currently holds the UVA career record with an average of 44.8 yards per attempt in 48 games as a Cavalier. Sparks also owns UVA’s single-game punting record, which he achieved in last year’s 22-20 win over Washington State when he averaged 53.0 yards on six punts. 

Additional information from the Augusta Sports Council and the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) is below. 

Visit the 2026 Preseason Honors page for more preseason accolades garnered by Virginia. 

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta Sports Council is pleased to announce the Preseason Watch List for the 2026 Ray Guy Award. Named for football's premier punter, the Ray Guy Award honors the nation’s top collegiate punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Headlining the list are 2025 Ray Guy Award Finalists, Evan Crenshaw (Troy) and Palmer Williams (Baylor). They are joined on the list with Dante Atton (Temple), Daniel Hughes (Florida State), Jackson Ross (Tennessee), and Tyler White (Texas A&M) who are past Semifinalists of the Ray Guy Award.  

2026 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List 
Dante Atton, Temple 
Oscar Bird, Ole Miss 
Grant Chadwick, LSU 
John Hoyet Chance, TCU 
Alec Clark, Florida 
Evan Crenshaw, Troy 
Oscar Doyle, Boise State 
Bart Edmiston, Wyoming 
Hunter Green, Washington 
Bryan Hansen, West Virginia 
Daniel Hughes, Florida State 
Dylan Joyce, Miami 
Ashton Logan, Middle Tennessee 
Bryce McFerson, Maryland 
Grayson Miller, Oklahoma 
Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State 
Jackson Ross, Tennessee 
Daniel Sparks, Virginia 
Pierse Stainton, Miami (Ohio) 
Tyler White, Texas A&M 
Palmer Williams, Baylor  

The candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of FBS punters and were compiled based on previous Ray Guy Award Semifinalists, 2025 All-American, and All-Conference selections, top performing punters, and 2026 Preseason All-American, and Preseason All-Conference selections. 

This is not a final list as the winner of the Ray Guy Award does not need to appear on the preseason watch list. The number of eligible candidates for the award will grow when the award opens nominations. A final watch list will be announced in early November, and the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists in mid-November. 

A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision sports information directors, media representatives, and previous Ray Guy Award winners will vote for the top three finalists to be announced in late November. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December. 

Ray Guy Award Timeline 
August 15 - Nomination period begins 
October 26 - Nominations close 
November 4 - Final watch list announced 
November 13 - Semifinalists announced 
November 14 - 22 - Voting period to determine finalists 
November 24 - Three Finalists announced  
November 24 - December 5 - Voting period to select winner 
December 11 - The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN 

*dates and times subject to change  

About the Ray Guy Award 
The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner are net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned, with particular emphasis placed on net average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline, and have a positive impact on the team's success. 

About the Augusta Sports Council 
The Augusta Sports Council (ASC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to marketing the Augusta area as a destination for amateur sporting events. The ASC attracts, creates and supports dozens of sporting events and activities each year, generating positive economic impact and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Augusta's River Region. Visit www.augustasportscouncil.org to learn more. 

About the NCFAA 
The Ray Guy Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a three-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2026 preseason watch list calendar: 

Mon., Aug. 17: Walter Camp Award
Tue., Aug. 18: Doak Walker Award
Wed., Aug. 19: Biletnikoff Award
Thu., Aug. 20: Davey O’Brien Award
Fri., Aug. 21: Bednarik Award 

For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA and Instagram at @TheNCFAA.

Loading YouTube Video...

FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK 
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas—upper and lower-level options are included.  

SEASON TICKETS 
Season-ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at $180 per seat.  

FAMILY FOUR-PACK  
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack, starting at $560 for four season tickets. Bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate. 

UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS  
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni (within five years of graduation) and contributing members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount. Call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID.  

DIGITAL SEASON PARKING PASSES 
Virginia Athletics and Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) have transitioned to digital parking passes for all permit-required parking areas serving home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games. 

Mobile parking passes, available through fans' online ticket accounts at UVATix.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app, provide a more convenient and flexible gameday experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management. The transition applies only to permit-required parking areas; public parking lots that do not require permits remain unchanged. Fans can find parking maps, step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions by visiting the UVA's digital ticketing page. 

26FB_Digital_Parking1