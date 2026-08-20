Brown, Mills Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

In association with The Associated Press (AP) and Fiesta Sports Foundation, College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced today (Aug. 20) that Virginia running back Xavier Brown and offensive lineman Monroe Mills have been named to the national Comeback Player of the Year Award preseason watch list.

Brown, who has appeared in 30 career games since beginning his college career at UVA in 2022, suffered a season-ending injury last year in the Cavaliers’ seventh game against Washington State. For his career, he has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and totaled six touchdowns. Mills, who joined the UVA football program in January 2025, missed the entirety of last season due to an injury he sustained during spring practice. While at Louisville in 2024, Mills was an All-ACC honorable mention selection after appearing in 11 games, including 10 starts.

Additional information from CSC is below.

Visit the 2026 Preseason Honors page for more preseason accolades garnered by Virginia.