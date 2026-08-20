Brown, Mills Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch ListBrown, Mills Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Brown, Mills Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Both players missed significant time last season due to season-ending injuries

In association with The Associated Press (AP) and Fiesta Sports Foundation, College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced today (Aug. 20) that Virginia running back Xavier Brown and offensive lineman Monroe Mills have been named to the national Comeback Player of the Year Award preseason watch list. 

Brown, who has appeared in 30 career games since beginning his college career at UVA in 2022, suffered a season-ending injury last year in the Cavaliers’ seventh game against Washington State. For his career, he has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and totaled six touchdowns. Mills, who joined the UVA football program in January 2025, missed the entirety of last season due to an injury he sustained during spring practice. While at Louisville in 2024, Mills was an All-ACC honorable mention selection after appearing in 11 games, including 10 starts. 

Additional information from CSC is below. 

Visit the 2026 Preseason Honors page for more preseason accolades garnered by Virginia. 

NEW YORK — College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and Fiesta Sports Foundation, today released a “Watch List” of 94 college football student-athletes from 59 different schools currently under consideration for the 2026 Comeback Player of the Year Award. 

Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.  At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.   

College athletic communications professionals working with football programs are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates at www.Comeback-Player.com. 

Previous winners of the Comeback Player of the Year Award include: 2025 - Christian Bodnar (Liberty University); Byrum Brown (USF); Bryce Steele (Boston College); 2024: Ike Larsen (Utah State); Raheim Sanders (South Carolina); Tyler Shough (Louisville); 2023 – Blake Corum (Michigan); Jacob Dobbs (Holy Cross); Mike Hollins (Virginia); 2022 - Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota); Laiatu Latu (UCLA); Michael Penix Jr. (Washington); 2021 – Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan); McKenzie Milton (Florida State); J.J. Weaver (Kentucky); 2020 – Jarek Broussard (Colorado); Kenneth Horsey (Kentucky); Silas Kelly (Coastal Carolina); 2019 – Jake Luton (Oregon State); Drew Wilson (Georgia Southern); Octavion Wilson (Salisbury); 2018 - Antwan Dixon (Kent State), Seth Simmer (Dartmouth); Antonio Wimbush (Carson-Newman). For a complete list of past honorees, visit www.Comeback-Player.com. 

About College Sports Communicators: College Sports Communicators is the premier membership association for all strategic, creative and digital professionals working in intercollegiate athletics across all levels for colleges, universities and conferences across the United States and Canada. CSC provides year-round leadership, community, professional development/education, recognition and advocacy for its 4,900 members. Founded in 1957 as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization rebranded in 2022 to position itself as a more inclusive organization for communicators in all types of roles and to lead an industry change where strategic and creative professionals are more aligned. CSC’s signature work includes the annual CSC Unite convention each June and the administration of the prestigious Academic All-America® program and Hall of Fame. Since 1952, more than 46,000 of the world’s most elite student-athletes have been recognized with Academic All-America status in all sports. To learn more, visit CollegeSportsCommunicators.com. 

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