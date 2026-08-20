No. 13 Virginia Takes 7-0 Victory Over La Salle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Addison Halpern’s brace was part of a five-goal first half that helped power No. 13 Virginia (3-0-0) to a 7-0 victory over La Salle (1-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 20).

GOALS

6’ – UVA: Tatum Galvin (Ella Carter)

10’ – UVA: Gio Canali (Jordyn Hardeman)

10’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Allie Ross, Tatum Galvin)

19’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Liv Rademaker)

24’ – UVA: Jordyn Hardeman (olympico)

47’ – UVA: Carrie Helfrich (Addison Halpern)

71’ – UVA: Kira Waller (Kathryn Kelly)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos struck first with a goal off a corner from Tatum Galvin. Ella Carter’s service from the right corner into the box was volleyed off the bounce with the right foot, slotting the shot into the upper right corner of goal.



The Cavaliers added a second goal in the ninth minute with a header from Gio Canali before Addison Halpern would score her first goal of the day a little over a minute later. Halpern struck again in the 19th minute and Jordyn Hardeman capped the first-half scoring with an olympico in the 24th minute.



Virginia scored two minutes into the second half with a goal from Carrie Helfrich to give the Hoos a 6-0 lead. Kira Waller added a seventh goal for the day with her strike in the 71st minute.

NOTING THE HOOS

The brace was the first collegiate multiple-goal game for Halpern who tallied a career-high five points with an assist on the Hoos’ sixth goal of the night.





Jordyn Hardeman’s olympico in the 24th minute was her first collegiate goal.





Carrie Helfrich and Kira Waller scored their first collegiate goals with strikes in the second half.





The seven goals is the most by a UVA team since scoring eight against Richmond (8/18/21).

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a good start and a good first half. We did some good things, especially in terms of scoring goals, which is what we had an emphasis on in practice this week. It was good to get some players some minutes. We have things we need to get better at, but I thought it was good to get the result and score some goals.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action against JMU on Thursday, Aug. 27. The contest is set for a 7 p.m. kick at Klöckner Stadium and admission is free.