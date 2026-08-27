Preview: Virginia’s Season Opener vs. NC State Sold Out

UVA’s annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally will take place Friday (Aug. 28) at Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall as part of the Fridays After Five concert series. The series begins at 5 p.m., with UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members on hand to distribute the 2026 Virginia Football poster and other giveaways. The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel at approximately 7:40 p.m. and march along the Downtown Mall before entering the Pavilion at 8 p.m. The pep rally will feature appearances by head coach Tony Elliott and the Virginia football team.

Continuing the Paint the Town Orange theme into the game, fans are encouraged to WEAR ORANGE! to Scott Stadium for Saturday’s season opener.