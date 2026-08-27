Preview: Virginia’s Season Opener vs. NC State Sold Out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Returning to the gridiron for the first time since capping its historic 11-win season, Virginia (0-0) welcomes NC State (0-0) to a sold-out Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 29) for the nation’s lone conference matchup. The sellout marks UVA's first since the 2008 season opener against USC and sets the stage for a highly anticipated return to Grounds. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Scott Stadium is SOLD OUT‼️— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) August 27, 2026
You can still secure fan-to-fan tickets on @SeatGeek , the official marketplace for Virginia Athletics#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/4DHITIPzcj