Bettridge Named to Groza Award Watch List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Looking to become just the second repeat winner in history, Oklahoma senior Tate Sandell headlines a special 35-player Watch List in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Sandell became just the second kicker in FBS history to make 8 field goals from over 50 yards last season. If he defends his title, he would join former Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski (1998 & 1999) as the only players to win multiple Groza Awards. Sandell is joined on the Watch List by one of the finalists he beat out, Georgia Tech senior Aidan Birr, as well as 13 other past semifinalists.

Everyone ended last year chasing Ole Miss senior Lucas Carneiro who finished with an FBS record-tying 31 field goals. Carneiro is joined on the Watch List by the 5 returning FBS kickers who followed him for the most makes: Birr (25), Florida sophomore Patrick Durkin (25), Virginia graduate Will Bettridge (24), Sandell (24), and Texas Tech senior Stone Harrington (22).

Even as field goal totals keep growing, the accuracy of kickers has arguably never been greater. An unbelievable 17 kickers return to FBS having attempted at least 15 field goals last season and making better than 85% of them, and all found their way onto the Watch List: Penn State junior Ryan Barker (94.7), Indiana junior Nico Radicic (94.7), Boston College senior Luca Lombardo (94.1), Washington junior Tyler Robles (91.3), Miami senior Jack Olsen (90.5), Georgia senior Peyton Woodring (89.5), Durkin (89.3), Sandell (88.9), Carneiro (88.6), Notre Dame junior Spencer Porath (88.2), Maryland sophomore Sean O’Haire (87.5), Michigan sophomore Trey Butkowski (87.0), Auburn senior Alex McPherson (87.0), Texas A&M graduate David Olano (87.0), Kansas State junior Luis Rodriguez (86.7), Northwestern senior Jackson Kleather (86.4) and Birr (86.2).

While the Watch List typically is limited to evaluating the best kickers returning to FBS, with the increased movement of players between teams this year’s group includes three remarkable kickers joining football’s top division after excelling at lower levels: Middle Tennessee senior Dominic Bourgeois (from D-III Susquehanna), Iowa junior Eli Ozick (from then-FCS North Dakota State), and Fresno State sophomore Manaki Watanabe (from D-II Ashland), along with Florida State senior Gabe Panikowski who in 2024 at FCS Idaho State won the Fred Mitchell Award for the top non-FBS kicker.

While the Watch List highlights 35 of the best returning kickers in the country, the Groza Committee will in fact be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, as all FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists. The Committee also releases its “Stars of the Week” feature throughout the season on www.lougrozaaward.com.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Tuesday, November 17th. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 24th. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 10th during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The 35th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a banquet gala on December 7th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

For more information on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and to see the “Stars of the Week” throughout the season, please go to www.lougrozaaward.com. For even more updates on the best kicking performances throughout the season, follow @LouGrozaAward on X/Twitter.

National College Football Awards Association

The Lou Groza Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a three-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Following is the remaining 2026 preseason watch list calendar:

Mon., Aug. 10: Paul Hornung Award

Tue., Aug. 11: Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

Wed., Aug. 12: Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Thu., Aug. 13: Butkus Award

Fri., Aug. 14: Ray Guy Award

Mon., Aug. 17: Walter Camp Award

Tue., Aug. 18: Doak Walker Award

Wed., Aug. 19: Biletnikoff Award

Thu., Aug. 20: Davey O’Brien Award

Fri., Aug. 21: Bednarik Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA and Instagram @TheNCFAA.

About the Palm Beach County Sports Commission

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is a private, not-for-profit organization contracted by Palm Beach County to promote and market the County as a sports and sports tourism destination. The Commission brings sporting events and activities to the County, enhances economic impact, stimulates bed tax revenues (primarily in the off-season), and maximizes utilization of County facilities. The Commission offers a full range of event service support, corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and a local membership program that supports its goals. Local, regional, national, and international marketing efforts are ongoing by the Commission with sports organizations and event owners. The Commission also produces sports-related programs for the residents of Palm Beach County including the annual Lou Groza Award program, the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches. For more information on the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, go to www.palmbeachsports.com.